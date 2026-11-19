Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath attacked the Samajwadi Party in Gorakhpur, calling it synonymous with anarchy and mafia. He vowed strict action against criminals and those targeting women or land, while preparing for the 2027 elections.

Yogi Adityanath Targets Samajwadi Party Over Mafia and Hooliganism

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday targeted the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of being associated with mafias and promoting hooliganism, anarchy, riots and curfews, while warning that anyone indulging in criminal activities would face strict action under the law. Addressing the public rally in Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath said that every mafia is their ally, and they have always betrayed the public. He added that his government had curbed the hooliganism of goons and mafias and was preparing to take further action against them.

"If anyone tries to indulge in mafiagiri, it will not take long to reduce that mafia to dust. The Samajwadi Party is synonymous with hooliganism, anarchy, riots, and curfews. Every mafia is their ally, and they have always betrayed the public. Just as a dog's tail can never be straightened, these goons and mafias cannot be reformed unless they are straightened out with the force of the law and that is precisely what our government is doing. We have curbed their hooliganism, and we are preparing to tighten the noose on them once again,” he said.

Referring to the killing of a 12–13-year-old boy who had come from Jhangaha to study, the Chief Minister questioned the opposition’s silence over the incident. He said he would meet the bereaved family and added that the administration had been directed to identify those who allegedly created unrest on the streets and ensure strict punishment. “What was the fault of that innocent 12–13-year-old child who came from Jhangaha to study here? He was brutally killed, and look at their shamelessness; they did not utter even a single word of condolence. I am going to meet the bereaved family today. We have instructed the administration to track down the goons who spread anarchy on the streets yesterday and give them a punishment their generations will remember,” Yogi said.

Adityanath further warned against encroachment on land belonging to the poor and crimes against women, saying those involved would either be sent to jail or face consequences. “If anyone encroaches upon the land of the poor or dares to breach the safety of any daughter, sister, or mother, there will be only two places for them: either jail or hell (Jahannum). There will be no third place,” he said. He also criticised those allegedly seeking to capture public votes by creating disorder, saying the people of Uttar Pradesh had repeatedly rejected them. With the 2027 electoral battle approaching, the Chief Minister said the political contest was ready and challenged the opposition to fight it through elections. “"As for those harbouring the misconception and already getting overexcited that they can forcibly grab public votes by spreading anarchy, the people of Uttar Pradesh are repeatedly rejecting them and giving them a befitting reply. And once again, the electoral battleground is ready for 2027. If they want to fight, the electoral arena is set,” Yogi said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was attending the foundation stone laying ceremony of Uttar Pradesh’s first Forestry and Horticulture University in Campierganj.