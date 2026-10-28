A hotel cook, his 26-year-old wife and their daughter were found dead at their rented home in Hyderabad. Police suspect the father killed the child before the couple died by suicide. Neighbours discovered the bodies after noticing water flowing from under the door. Police reportedly recovered two suicide notes, written in English and Bengali.

A 31-year-old hotel cook, his 26-year-old wife and their two-year-old daughter were found dead at their rented home in Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) Colony in Hyderabad, Telangana on Tuesday. Police suspect the father killed the child before he and his wife died by suicide. The deceased were identified as Gopinath, his wife Samantha and their daughter, Snigdha. The family originally belonged to West Bengal and had been living in Hyderabad.

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Neighbours Discover Bodies

The incident came to light in the morning after neighbours noticed water flowing out from under the main door of the family's rented house. They knocked on the door but received no response.

The neighbours subsequently broke open the door and entered the house, where they found Gopinath and Samantha hanging from the ceiling. Their daughter was found dead on a bed, according to the details available.

Police reached the spot and inspected the house. Preliminary information suggests that the child was killed before the couple died. The exact circumstances surrounding the toddler's death are yet to be established through the investigation.

Suicide Notes Mention Financial Troubles

Police reportedly recovered two suicide notes from the house. One was written in English on a wall, while the other was written in Bengali on a piece of paper.

According to preliminary reports, the notes referred to severe financial difficulties and debts. The couple reportedly stated that no one else was responsible for their deaths.

Gopinath worked as a cook at a local hotel in Hyderabad. He also reportedly worked part-time as a pizza delivery executive. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances that led to the deaths.

The contents of the notes, the family's financial situation and the circumstances surrounding the deaths are being examined as part of the investigation. Further details are awaited.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)