UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya warned Azam Khan to remember he is out on bail after his release from prison. Maurya criticized the Samajwadi Party's celebratory welcome, vowing strict action against criminals in the state.

Maurya Says Azam Khan Should Remember Bail After His Recent Release

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday said that Mohammad Azam Khan should remember that he is out on bail, adding that the state government would not allow criminals to roam freely. Reacting to Azam Khan’s release on interim bail, Maurya said the court had granted him bail, and the government had no issue with the decision. However, he asserted that Uttar Pradesh would not become a state of riots or goons and that effective action would be taken against criminals. “He (Azam Khan) is out on bail, and he should remember that. The court has granted him (interim) bail, and we have no issue with that, but now Uttar Pradesh will not become a state of riots or a state of goons. Criminals will not be allowed to roam freely; effective action will be taken against them," he said.

Maurya questioned the Samajwadi Party’s response to Azam Khan, asking why he was being welcomed as if he had returned after winning a medal for the country. “They are talking about welcoming Mohammad Azam as if he has returned after winning a medal for India!” he added. He also accused individuals being celebrated of corruption and insulting Babasaheb, and sought an explanation from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying the people of Uttar Pradesh wanted an answer from him. “What kind of message are they trying to send by glorifying individuals accused of corruption, those who insulted 'Mother India' Babasaheb? The people of Uttar Pradesh want an answer from Mr Akhilesh Yadav on this,” Maurya said. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan returned to his residence in Rampur after being released from Dasna District Jail in Ghaziabad on interim bail, and said that his release was a day of celebration for those who believe in the Constitution, justice and democracy. Addressing the media on Wednesday evening after reaching his residence, Khan congratulated those who believe in constitutional values and thanked the court for granting him relief. "This is a day of celebrations for everyone who believes in the Constitution, justice and democracy. I congratulate all of them and thank the Court. I now firmly believe that the country is independent, but the Constitution is not. Together, we must demand that the Constitution be freed," he said. Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was released from Dasna District Jail in Ghaziabad on interim bail on Wednesday. (ANI)