The Bar Council of India has directed universities and law colleges to be transparent about their approval status, urging students to verify accreditation, sanctioned intake, and sessions to ensure their law degrees remain valid for enrollment.

BCI Advises Students to Verify Law College Approvals Before Admission

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has directed universities and law colleges across the country to make their affiliation and approval status transparent to prospective students, cautioning that merely having university affiliation or state government permission does not mean a law course is approved by the statutory regulatory body.

In a public advisory issued on November 19, the BCI has urged students seeking admission to three-year LL.B. and five-year integrated law courses to verify the institution’s legal status, university affiliation, specific BCI approval, sanctioned student intake and approved academic session before taking admission or paying any fee. The Council warned that obtaining a law degree from a course without the requisite recognition or approval could have serious consequences for the qualification’s recognition for the purpose of enrolment as an advocate.

The advisory has been issued pursuant to the Supreme Court’s October 9 order in Ayesha Jain v. Amity University, Noida & Ors., in which the court took serious note of reports concerning educational institutions allegedly functioning without requisite authenticity and lawful authority. The Supreme Court had directed the University Grants Commission and other regulatory authorities to issue public advisories warning students and members of the public against taking admission in or dealing with educational institutions without first verifying their authenticity.

Explaining the regulatory requirements governing legal education, the BCI said the establishment of a university, permission or a No Objection Certificate granted by a state government, or affiliation by a university cannot, by itself, substitute the mandatory approval required from the Bar Council under the Rules of Legal Education, 2008. Referring to Rule 14 of the Rules of Legal Education, 2008, the Council said Centres of Legal Education imparting law degree courses intended to qualify students for enrolment as advocates must have the requisite BCI approval, subject to applicable statutory provisions.

The Council has specifically advised students to check whether the approval granted to an institution covers the particular law programme and academic session for which admission is being sought. They must also ascertain whether the approved number of sections and sanctioned student intake correspond with the approval granted by the BCI. It clarified that approval for one programme, academic session, section or intake cannot automatically be treated as approval for another course or subsequent academic session.

In a warning to institutions and admission agencies, the BCI has said universities, law colleges, Centres of Legal Education and persons acting on their behalf must refrain from making misleading representations about their recognition, affiliation, approval status, sanctioned intake or eligibility to impart professional legal education. The Council has also made it clear that filing an application for approval, depositing the prescribed fee, undergoing an inspection, receiving a recommendation from an inspection team or having a proposal pending before the BCI cannot be projected as approval having been granted. It said advertisements, prospectuses, promotional material and information published on institutional websites claiming BCI approval must accurately reflect the approval actually granted.

The advisory asks students, parents and guardians to verify the credentials of law colleges through the BCI’s official website, relevant regulatory notifications and approval communications, besides checking the records of the concerned affiliating university. Where there is any doubt regarding the approval of an institution, course, sanctioned intake or academic session, prospective students have been advised to seek clarification directly from the BCI through its officially notified channels before finalising admission.

The Council has also placed obligations on universities and Centres of Legal Education to ensure that updated details regarding their legal status, affiliation, BCI approval, approved courses, sanctioned intake and applicable academic sessions are readily available to prospective students. Such institutions have been asked to furnish relevant approval and affiliation documents whenever requested. They must also disclose any conditions or limitations attached to their approval and cannot present a pending application, inspection or proposal as an approval already granted.

On the consequences of non-compliance, the BCI cautioned that students admitted to law degree courses without the requisite recognition or approval could face difficulties in securing recognition of their qualifications for enrolment as advocates, subject to applicable statutory provisions, judicial orders and lawful measures for protecting affected students. It further stated that universities and law colleges found providing incorrect or misleading information, admitting students in violation of approval conditions or operating without the requisite BCI approval may face proceedings under the Advocates Act, 1961, the Rules of Legal Education, 2008 and other applicable laws, after following the prescribed procedure.

The BCI has directed all universities and Centres of Legal Education imparting professional law courses to prominently publicise the advisory on their official websites, admission notices, prospectuses and notice boards. All State Bar Councils have also been requested to circulate the advisory through their official communication channels to create awareness among students, parents and the general public. The advisory further states that it is in addition to the existing statutory requirements, approval conditions, inspection procedures and other regulatory directions issued by the Council from time to time. It clarifies that the advisory neither grants recognition to nor withdraws approval from any institution or course, and does not determine the rights of any particular student or institution.