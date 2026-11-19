The accident took place on the intervening night of November 17-18. Eight injured persons were shifted to a hospital. Keep scrolling to learn more.

In an utterly disturbing piece of news, two people were killed and six others injured after a Fortuner crashed with an auto-rickshaw on Yudhishthir Setu in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, the police revealed on Thursday. The fatal accident took place on the intervening night of November 17-18, post that eight injured persons were shifted to a hospital, where two succumbed to their injuries on Wednesday, police further said.

FIR Registered

The initial FIR was registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by endangering life of others) of the BNS at the Kashmere Gate police station. After the two deaths, Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was added to it. Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.