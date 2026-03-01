Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport faces major disruptions with international flights cancelled due to the Middle East conflict. Stranded passengers express helplessness as airlines, including Air India, prioritise safety.

Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar, on Sunday witnessed widespread disruptions as several international flights were cancelled or diverted following the escalating military conflict in the Middle East. Travellers expressed helplessness following the situation in the Middle East, as it has forced airlines to prioritise safety over scheduled travel. A passenger heading to Milan reported their flight was cancelled, citing the war as the reason. A passenger from the airport, while speaking to ANI, said, "I was going to Milan, but my flight has been cancelled because of the war."

Government Response and Advisories

Meanwhile, today, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has set up a 24x7 Passenger Assistance Control Room to review preparedness in view of the evolving airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East.

Earlier on Saturday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an urgent safety advisory to all Indian air operators, warning of heightened risks to civil aviation in the Middle East and Persian Gulf airspace following a sharp escalation in regional tensions. The advisory was issued on Saturday after a review of the Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB No.: 2026-03) published by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). It cautioned that recent military strikes conducted by the United States and Israel against targets in Iran have created a high-risk operating environment for civil aircraft.

Air India Announces Cancellations

On the other hand, Air India has announced that it has cancelled several flights scheduled for Sunday, following close monitoring and careful assessment of the evolving situation in West Asia. The airline said that the safety and security of passengers and crew remain its highest priority.

In addition to previously cancelled services, Air India has now called off several international flights scheduled for March 1. The airline added, "We regret the inconvenience caused and are making every effort to assist affected passengers with rebooking and alternative travel arrangements. Passengers impacted by the cancellations are being informed on their registered contact numbers.

Passenger Assistance Information

"Travellers are advised to check their flight status at airindia.com/in/en/manage-flight or contact Air India's 24x7 Call Centre at +91 1169329333 and +91 1169329999 for further assistance.

Wider Disruptions Across India and Globe

The cancellations come amid heightened hostilities in the Middle East after coordinated military strikes involving Israel and the United States targeted Iranian sites, triggering retaliatory threats and airspace shutdowns in Iran, Israel and Iraq. The conflict has led to major disruptions in global aviation, with airlines suspending services to Gulf destinations as a precautionary measure.

On Saturday, in Bengaluru, several passengers were also left stranded at Kempegowda International Airport after multiple flights to Middle Eastern destinations were cancelled amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. (ANI)