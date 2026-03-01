The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi has lowered its flag to half-mast, mourning the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in alleged US-Israeli strikes. The embassy condemned the attack and vowed not to surrender to 'ignoble' demands.

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on Sunday, in a diplomatic gesture of grief, has lowered its flag to half-mast as a mark of respect and mourning following the official confirmation of the demise of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in Israeli and US strikes.

Iran Condemns 'Cowardly Actions', Vows No Surrender

The Iranian Embassy in India on Saturday had unequivocally refuted any chance of "surrender" to the "ignoble" demands of Israel and the United States of laying down their arms and surrendering.

The Iranian embassy in a statement said that the United States, in collaboration with the "corrupt Zionist regime" of Israel carried out aerial operations in the country targeting "certain locations," including in civilian infrastructure. The operations across Tehran and Iranian cities are expected to continue in the coming days, the statement added.

"This morning, the courageous nation of Iran witnessed an aerial operation carried out by the brutal regime of the United States, in collaboration with the corrupt Zionist regime, targeting certain locations within the country. This malicious act took place once again during the course of negotiations, reflecting the enemy's mistaken belief that the steadfast nation of Iran would surrender to their ignoble demands through such cowardly actions," the embassy said in an official statement of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"According to information obtained regarding the plans of these two corrupt regimes, their operations in Tehran and certain other cities are expected to continue," the embassy said while sharing the statement.

Advisory Issued as Services Partially Closed

The Embassy also advised its citizens to remain calm and travel to other areas which are safe from the "aggression" of Israel and the USA. It also advised that people should.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has made prior arrangements to ensure the provision of all essential needs of society. There is no cause for concern regarding the supply of basic necessities. Citizens are requested to refrain from crowding shopping centers, as such gatherings may pose potential risks," the statement read.

Meanwhile, schools and universities have been closed due to the ongoing strikes. The statement read that banks will continue to operate as usual, and government offices will operate at 50 per cent capacity "for the time being." (ANI)