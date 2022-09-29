Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    To combat Dengue surge in Delhi, MCD issues helpline numbers; check here

    The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken legal steps to prevent mosquito breeding. Despite the unfavourable environmental conditions, MCD is taking all preventive measures, including public awareness campaigns, integrated vector control, legal action, and involving all of the national capital's inter-sectoral ministries.

    To combat Dengue surge in Delhi, MCD issues helpline numbers; check here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

    Dengue fever cases have been steadily increasing in the nation's capital, but doctors from the city's major government and private hospitals have reported 'mild to moderate' symptoms in patients.

    However, health experts have warned that the case count is expected to rise further in the coming days due to the recent rain in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

    The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has established a helpline and complaint lines to combat the spread of vector-borne diseases such as Dengue. The city government has also urged residents to prevent mosquitos from nesting near their homes.

    The civic organisation is taking all necessary precautions and organising specific anti-mosquito drives to combat the threat of Dengue. The MCD has also taken legal steps to prevent mosquito breeding. Despite the unfavourable environmental conditions, MCD is taking all preventive measures, including public awareness campaigns, integrated vector control, legal action, and involving all of the national capital's inter-sectoral ministries.

    The Municipal Corporation of Delhi announced on Wednesday the formation of a 'rapid response team' and cross-sectoral talks with key stakeholders to combat the spread of dengue fever in the nation's capital.

    In addition to RWA meetings and house-to-house visits, the public health department distributes health education materials and raises awareness through the public address system. The department is spraying anti-larval insecticides in bodies of water and fogging them.

    Here's the list of helpline numbers:
    1) Central Zone - 9560889714, 011-20886404
    2) South Zone - 7827505635, 011-26513077
    3) West Zone - 8375094397, 011-25103415
    4) Najafgarh Zone - 7290083006, 011-28014535
    5) Keshavpuram Zone - 8851175780
    6) Rohini Zone - 9811287479
    7) Karol Bagh Zone - 9910745170
    8) Narela Zone - 9999836002
    9) Civil Lines Zone - 9899449371
    10) City SP Zone - 9868487653
    11) Shahdara South Zone - 8826020350
    12) Shahdara North Zone - 9990135603, 011-22820739

    The MCD has issued 33,226 challans and 91,462 legal notices for mosquito breeding. Building owners have paid around Rs 30 lakh administrative fees to the civic organisation to eradicate mosquito breeding grounds.

    Despite the festivities, the MCD is taking all necessary safety precautions. In addition to awareness campaigns, Ramleela grounds and Durga Puja Pandals are being fogged to prevent mosquito breeding.

    The MCD has also requested that Durga Puja Pandals and Ramlila Committees keep their areas clean and free of stagnant water.
     

    Also Read: Centre bans PFI for 5 years: Official Twitter account taken down 'in response to legal demand'

    Also Read: New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    Also Read: Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic travellers in 2021–2022: Govt report

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 11:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi to begin two-day visit to home state Gujarat today, will inaugurate projects worth Rs 29,000 crore AJR

    PM Modi begins two-day visit to home state Gujarat today, will inaugurate projects worth Rs 29,000 crore

    Centre bans PFI for 5 years: Official Twitter account taken down 'in response to legal demand' AJR

    Centre bans PFI for 5 years: Official Twitter account taken down 'in response to legal demand'

    Spectacular drone show lights up Ahmedabad ahead of 36th National Games opening

    Spectacular drone show lights up Ahmedabad ahead of 36th National Games opening

    R Venkataramani appointed new Attorney General for India

    R Venkataramani appointed new Attorney General for India

    Next you will expect condoms Bihar IAS officer reply to girl request for sanitary pad watch video gcw

    'Next, you'll expect condoms?' Bihar IAS officer's reply to girl's request for sanitary pad

    Recent Stories

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh parting ways after 4 years of marriage? Here's the TRUTH (VIDEO) RBA

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh parting ways after 4 years of marriage? Here's the TRUTH (VIDEO)

    PM Modi to begin two-day visit to home state Gujarat today, will inaugurate projects worth Rs 29,000 crore AJR

    PM Modi begins two-day visit to home state Gujarat today, will inaugurate projects worth Rs 29,000 crore

    JAC Delhi 2022 Counselling: Round 1 seat allotment result declared; check steps here - adt

    JAC Delhi 2022 Counselling: Round 1 seat allotment result declared; check steps here

    World Heart Day 2022 Improve your heart health by having these foods SUR

    World Heart Day 2022: Improve your heart health by having these foods

    Naane Varuven LEAKED Dhanush double-action psychological thriller is on KuttyMovies TamilBlasters and more RBA

    Naane Varuven LEAKED: Dhanush’s double-action psychological thriller is on KuttyMovies, TamilBlasters and more

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon
    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    Video Icon
    Exclusive India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Irfan Pathan-ayh

    Exclusive: 'India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022' - Irfan Pathan

    Video Icon