To combat Dengue surge in Delhi, MCD issues helpline numbers; check here

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken legal steps to prevent mosquito breeding. Despite the unfavourable environmental conditions, MCD is taking all preventive measures, including public awareness campaigns, integrated vector control, legal action, and involving all of the national capital's inter-sectoral ministries.

Dengue fever cases have been steadily increasing in the nation's capital, but doctors from the city's major government and private hospitals have reported 'mild to moderate' symptoms in patients.

However, health experts have warned that the case count is expected to rise further in the coming days due to the recent rain in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has established a helpline and complaint lines to combat the spread of vector-borne diseases such as Dengue. The city government has also urged residents to prevent mosquitos from nesting near their homes.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi announced on Wednesday the formation of a 'rapid response team' and cross-sectoral talks with key stakeholders to combat the spread of dengue fever in the nation's capital.

In addition to RWA meetings and house-to-house visits, the public health department distributes health education materials and raises awareness through the public address system. The department is spraying anti-larval insecticides in bodies of water and fogging them.

Here's the list of helpline numbers:

1) Central Zone - 9560889714, 011-20886404

2) South Zone - 7827505635, 011-26513077

3) West Zone - 8375094397, 011-25103415

4) Najafgarh Zone - 7290083006, 011-28014535

5) Keshavpuram Zone - 8851175780

6) Rohini Zone - 9811287479

7) Karol Bagh Zone - 9910745170

8) Narela Zone - 9999836002

9) Civil Lines Zone - 9899449371

10) City SP Zone - 9868487653

11) Shahdara South Zone - 8826020350

12) Shahdara North Zone - 9990135603, 011-22820739

The MCD has issued 33,226 challans and 91,462 legal notices for mosquito breeding. Building owners have paid around Rs 30 lakh administrative fees to the civic organisation to eradicate mosquito breeding grounds.

Despite the festivities, the MCD is taking all necessary safety precautions. In addition to awareness campaigns, Ramleela grounds and Durga Puja Pandals are being fogged to prevent mosquito breeding.

The MCD has also requested that Durga Puja Pandals and Ramlila Committees keep their areas clean and free of stagnant water.



