Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the UP government over the illegal trade of banned codeine-based cough syrup, alleging administrative failure. He said the issue will be raised in the Legislative Assembly, calling it a major public concern.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Uttar Pradesh government over the illegal trade of banned codeine-based cough syrup, alleging large-scale irregularities, selective action and administrative failure.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Yadav attacks UP govt on cough syrup trade

While addressing a press conference at the party office in Lucknow, Yadav said the issue related to the alleged codeine-based cough syrup case would be raised in the Legislative Assembly, calling it a matter of serious public concern. This comes after Varanasi Police on December 10 conducted a major crackdown on the illegal trade of banned codeine-based cough syrup, seizing around 30,000 bottles from a godown in the city, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 60 lakh.

On the investigation into the cough syrup case, Yadav alleged complicity within the system. "The STF (Special Task Force) constables who were given the responsibility of investigating the coding cough syrup case are all involved. In such a situation, what kind of justice will this government deliver? It seems the government is in cahoots with those involved in the cough syrup case," he said.

"This time, the issue of coding is to be raised in the Legislative Assembly, which is a very important issue. This issue, which started with a few crores, has become much bigger. Important connections are linked to the district next to the Prime Minister's constituency," Yadav said.

Questions 'bulldozer' action

Expressing concern for journalists, he added, "Our journalist colleagues are also worried, although the journalists are very brave. There are 700 companies, and those doing valuations are unable to complete them. The journalists who made the video viral are also being searched for; the government should help them."

Taking a swipe at the state government's use of bulldozers, the SP chief said, "I have observed that whenever an incident occurs, a bulldozer is deployed, but this time, the Chief Minister's toy bulldozer driver has run away, the bulldozer's key is lost, and there is no fuel to operate it. Where is that bulldozer?"

Referring to demolition drives, Yadav said, "In Ambedkar Nagar, one person's house was demolished. The Chief Justice of India said that compensation should be provided for the damage caused by actions against others, but here, it's a matter of thousands of crores, and the government is silent."

He further claimed, "Bulldozers have been used in 22 to 24 places in Uttar Pradesh, and 22 people are associated with the PDA (Prayagraj Development Authority)."

Slams BJP on multiple fronts

On Ekana Stadium controversy

Commenting on the Ekana Stadium controversy, Yadav remarked, "Ekana was the name of Lord Vishnu. They changed the name by putting his name at the end. Now you tell me, is God greater or man?"

He also made a reference to Lord Ram, saying, "When the Ramayana was broadcast on TV, the entire city would be deserted. If you look for the character of Ram in the Lok Sabha, you won't find him. If someone is named Ram, then those who played the role of Lord Shri Ram should be seated next to him."

On BJP leadership choices

On BJP leadership choices, Yadav said, "5 is bigger than 7. A five-time MP was made the president, and a seven-time MP was made the state president."

On illegal immigrants and administrative failure

Raising the issue of illegal immigrants, Yadav alleged administrative failure, stating, "Firstly, it was wrong that the Bharatiya Janata Party couldn't determine who were citizens and who weren't. They were going around conducting surveys."

He added, "They were calling Assamese people Rohingyas... BJP people were collecting rent. BJP people were collecting money to prevent Assamese people from staying there."

On air pollution

Hitting out at the BJP and the Delhi Chief Minister over air pollution in the state and its adjoining area, he said, "The Chief Minister doesn't know about the AQI. Who are the people cutting down trees? Wherever you go, you'll see purple flowers, but the BJP government has cleared large forests."

Reacts to political remarks

Reacting to Giriraj Singh's remark, Yadav said, "You cannot hurt anyone's emotions. You cannot offend anyone's religion."

On Nitish Kumar, he said, "This is a very sad incident. It has been condemned not only in India but all over the world. No one should behave like this."

On Sanjay Nishad's statement, he alleged, "The Chief Minister must have told the person you're naming to give such a statement."