Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic travellers in 2021–2022: Govt report

    While the Mughal-era mausoleum was the most visited site during the period, the Red Fort and the Qutub Minar in Delhi, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites, were the second and third most visited sites. According to the report, the Taj Mahal was the most popular centrally-protected ticketed monument for domestic visitors in 2021-22.

    Taj Mahal most popular ticketed ASI site for domestic travellers in 2021-22: Govt report - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 1:51 PM IST

    According to a new report released by the Union Ministry of Tourism, the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO world heritage site, was among the ten most popular centrally-protected ticketed monuments for domestic visitors in 2021-22.

    While the Mughal-era mausoleum was the most visited site during the period, the Red Fort and the Qutub Minar, both UNESCO-recognized sites in Delhi, were the second and third most visited sites.

    On World Tourism Day, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar released a 280-page report titled 'India Tourism Statistics 2022' at an event on Tuesday.

    In India, "the number of foreign visitor arrivals (FTAs) during 2021 declined to 1.52 million as opposed to 2.74 million in 2020, registering a 44.5 per cent negative growth," the research states.

    The Taj Mahal was the most popular centrally-protected ticketed monument for domestic visitors in 2021-22, according to the report, which shared data from various sites under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The most popular centrally protected ticketed monument for foreign visitors during that time was the Group of Monuments at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu.

    The Group of Monuments at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu was the most visited centrally-protected ticketed monument for foreign visitors during the same period.

    According to the reports, the Taj Mahal received 3.29 million visitors, or 12.65 per cent of total domestic visitor footfall in 2021-22, followed by the Red Fort (1.32 million) and the Qutub Minar (1.15 million).

    According to ASI data, the Group of Monuments in Mamallapuram received 0.14 million foreign visitors, followed by the Taj Mahal (0.038 million), the Tiger-headed Rock cut, and two other monuments, Saluvankuppam (0.025 million).

    The total number of domestic visitors in 2021-22 was 2,60,46,891, up from 1,31,53,076 in 2020-21, representing a 98 per cent increase yearly.

    According to the data, the total number of foreign visitors in 2021-22 was 3,18,673, a 23.4 per cent decrease from 4,15,859 in 2020-21.

    The ASI safeguards 3,693 heritage sites in India. Many of these are UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Taj Mahal, Red Fort, Qutub Minar, and Humayun's Tomb in Delhi, and the ruins of the ancient Nalanda University in Bihar.

    ASI sites were closed for more than four months in 2020 due to COVID-19 and reopened in July with safety protocols in place.

    The Vice-President stated in his speech that the last two years have been 'very difficult' due to the pandemic and that the tourism industry has been severely impacted. However, in retrospect, India knows the way forward, and the country is "out of the difficult period," he said.

    He also gave the keynote address at the National Tourism Awards 2018-19 event at Vigyan Bhawan. The annual award ceremony was held after a two-year hiatus due to India's Covid outbreak in early 2020.

    According to the 'India Tourism Statistics 2022' report, India ranked 54th in the global Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) in 2021.

    It also stated that while free trade agreements (FTAs) experienced "negative growth" in 2021, non-resident Indians (NRIs) and international tourist arrivals (ITAs) experienced "positive growth." NRI arrivals increased by 52.6 per cent between 2020 and 2021.

    The US, Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Canada, Nepal, Afghanistan, Australia, Germany, Portugal, France, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Russia, Iraq, and the Netherlands were the top 15 source markets for FTAs in India in 2021. According to the report, the top 15 nations will account for approximately 80.9 per cent of total FTAs in India in 2021.

    According to the report, tourism remains an important source of foreign exchange for the country.

    According to the report, tourism's foreign exchange earnings (FEE) will be USD 8.797 billion in 2021, up from USD 6.959 billion in 2020, representing a 26.4 per cent increase.

    Despite the COVID-19 prohibition, tourism grew steadily on a global scale in 2021, according to the report. According to the report, India received 677.63 million domestic tourist visits in 2021, an increase of 11.05 per cent from 610.22 million in 2020.

    Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have domestic tourists, with 140.65 million and 86.12 million, respectively.

    According to the report, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu had the highest number of foreign tourist visits, with 1.26 million and 1.23 million, respectively.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: 26/11 attacks handler Sajid Mir, once claimed to be dead, jailed for 15 years in terror financing case

    Also read: International Yoga Day 2022: No entry fee at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, other monuments today

    Also read: 22 doors of Taj Mahal will not be opened, says Allahabad HC

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2022, 1:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Senior Congress leader Harsh Mahajan joins BJP AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Senior Congress leader Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

    Cannot support PFI ban; why are right-wing organisations not banned: Owaisi

    Cannot support PFI ban; why are right-wing organisations not banned: Owaisi

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announces Rs 25 lakh ex gratia AJR

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announces Rs 25 lakh ex gratia

    PFI ban: Centre issues 'takedown' orders for websites, social media accounts; check details AJR

    PFI ban: Centre issues 'takedown' orders for websites, social media accounts; check details

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Cops say demolishing resort destroyed crucial evidence - adt

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: Cops say demolishing resort destroyed crucial evidence

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp fixes critical bug in latest version ask users to update immediately here is why you should do it gcw

    Alert! WhatsApp fixes critical bug in latest version; ask users to update immediately

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Senior Congress leader Harsh Mahajan joins BJP AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Senior Congress leader Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

    Cannot support PFI ban; why are right-wing organisations not banned: Owaisi

    Cannot support PFI ban; why are right-wing organisations not banned: Owaisi

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Messi sends message of hope after marking 100th win for Argentina against jamaica snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Messi sends message of hope after marking 100th win for Argentina

    Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and others offer condolences to Mahesh Babu; Indira Devi's funeral in Hyderabad RBA

    Indira Devi Demise: Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and others offer condolences to Mahesh Babu

    Recent Videos

    Ghost video spooks locality in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi; Police suspect prank

    Ghost video spooks locality in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Working on getting better at defending targets - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Working on getting better at defending targets' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: Bhilwara Kings produces royal show to trounce Gujarat Giants-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: Bhilwara Kings produce royal show to trounce Gujarat Giants

    Video Icon
    DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile watch video

    WATCH: DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile

    Video Icon
    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Video Icon