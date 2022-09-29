Centre bans PFI for 5 years: Official Twitter account taken down 'in response to legal demand'

On September 22, the NIA and ED carried out searches against the PFI at 93 locations in 15 states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur. At least 106 PFI members and their alleged associates were arrested in the first round of raids.

The official Twitter account of Popular Front of India (PFI) has been withheld in the country a day after Centre banned the outfit under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). According to Twitter, the account has been withheld in India "in response to a legal demand."

On Wednesday, the Centre ordered to blocking of PFI and its eight affiliates' social media accounts to prevent them from propagating their activities.

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram accounts, YouTube channels, and any other online presence of PFI, Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation (Kerala) were being permanently blocked.

On Tuesday evening, the Union home ministry issued a notification banning PFI and several of its affiliates for having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS. The ministry said some PFI founding members were leaders of the outlawed Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), and also highlighted the outfit's alleged linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

"Whereas, the Central government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of the firm opinion that it is necessary to declare PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts association outlawed with immediate effect, and accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act, declares it as outlawed," the notification said.

