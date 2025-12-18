Inside Delhi Metro Museum: A Visual Journey Through the City’s Transit Story
The Delhi Metro Museum was inaugurated at Supreme Court Metro Station by CM Rekha Gupta on December 17. The museum features scale models, tunnel-boring machine exhibits, simulators and interactive galleries tracing the evolution of Delhi Metro.
Inauguration and Scale Model
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with Delhi metro MD Vikas Kumar visit after inaugurated New Delhi Metro Museum at Supreme Court Metro Station on December 17, 2025 in New Delhi CM Rekha Gupta examines a detailed scale model of the metro network during the museum’s inauguration. Officials and DMRC representatives look on as the city’s transport journey is showcased in miniature. The model highlights major corridors, stations and elevated tracks.
Tunnel-Boring Machine Exhibit
Visitors pause before a tunnel-boring machine display at the newly opened Delhi Metro Museum inside the Supreme Court Metro Station. The exhibit explains how underground metro tunnels are carved beneath dense urban spaces. Interactive panels trace the engineering challenges behind Delhi Metro’s expansion.
‘We Love Delhi Metro’ Selfie Point
Children pose at a brightly lit ‘We Love Delhi Metro’ selfie point, one of the museum’s most popular attractions. Designed to engage younger visitors, the space blends fun with transport history. The installation celebrates the metro’s role in shaping daily life in the capital.
Museum Exterior and Murals
The entrance of the Delhi Metro Museum features colourful murals depicting trains, construction equipment and city life. Located at Supreme Court Metro Station, the museum has been redesigned with a modern, immersive layout. Floral decorations mark its official opening to the public.
Miniature Metro Landscape
Visitors gather around a miniature landscape recreating metro stations, tracks and surrounding neighbourhoods. The model offers a bird’s-eye view of how metro infrastructure integrates with the city. It illustrates the scale and complexity of Delhi Metro’s planning.
Model Metro Train
Children peer into a glass case displaying a model metro train at the museum. The exhibit explains train design, safety features and passenger capacity. It aims to simplify complex transport systems for young learners.
Metro Driving Simulator
Students take turns at a metro driving simulator that recreates the experience of operating a train. The installation introduces visitors to control systems, signals and safety protocols. It is among the museum’s most interactive exhibits.
Tunnel-Themed Gallery
A tunnel-shaped gallery lined with illuminated panels walks visitors through metro construction techniques. Visual displays explain excavation, signalling and electrical systems. The immersive design mirrors the feel of an underground metro tunnel.
