MK Stalin resigns as Tamil Nadu CM after his DMK party's setback in the assembly polls. Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party with 107 seats, just 11 short of the majority mark.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Tuesday accepted the resignation of the outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Council of Ministers after the assembly election result in which Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party winning 108 seats. The Governor has requested Stalin to continue in office till the new government takes over.

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Major Political Shift as TVK Emerges Victorious

The development comes amid a major political shift in Tamil Nadu, where Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party, winning 107 seats in the 234-member Assembly, just 11 short of the majority mark. The DMK secured 59 seats, marking a significant setback for the ruling party. Meanwhile, key alliance leaders, including Thol Thirumavalavan, CPI(M) State Secretary Shanmugam, and CPI State Secretary Veerapandian, are scheduled to meet Stalin at the DMK headquarters on Wednesday to discuss the way forward following the electoral outcome.

The election also delivered a major upset in Kolathur, Stalin's stronghold, where he was defeated by TVK candidate VS Babu by a margin of 8,795 votes. TVK led the vote share with over 32 per cent, while the DMK secured 24.19 per cent and AIADMK 21.22 per cent, reflecting a decline for both Dravidian majors.

Stalin Concedes Defeat, Thanks Voters

Despite the defeat, Stalin expressed gratitude to voters, highlighting the close margin in vote share. "I express my heartfelt and sincere gratitude to all the people of Tamil Nadu who voted for the candidates of the secular progressive alliance led by the DMK... I consider each and every vote as an invaluable token of trust," he said in a post on X.

He noted that the DMK alliance secured over 1.54 crore votes, with a narrow difference of 3.52 per cent compared to the winning party.

"As far as I am concerned, I consider the trust that the people of Tamil Nadu have placed in us to be strong," he added.

The results signal a significant political transition in the state, with TVK expected to explore alliances to form the next government.