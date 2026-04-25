AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami thanked voters for a record turnout in the TN Assembly polls. He expressed gratitude to NDA allies, predicted a 'great victory' for the alliance, and warned cadres to be vigilant against alleged DMK foul play.

Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and AIADMK General Secretary and candidate from Edappadi constituency, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Saturday expressed gratitude to voters and NDA allies following the conclusion of polling in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held on April 23, 2026.

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EPS Thanks Voters, Predicts NDA Victory

In a detailed post on X, Palaniswami thanked voters for what he described as record participation despite harsh weather conditions. He said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the great voters of Tamil Nadu who, on April 23, 2026, stood in line from 7 a.m. to evening, undeterred by the scorching heat, to ensure the highest-ever voter turnout in Tamil Nadu's history."

The AIADMK leader predicted a victory for the NDA alliance, " With the boundless support of crores of people, the candidates of the party and alliance parties will achieve great victory, and we will dedicate the fruit of victory at the golden feet of 'Ponmanas Chemmal' revolutionary leader, Amma. Victory is ours."

He also extended thanks to AIADMK and NDA alliance partners for their campaign efforts. "Day and night, without regard for the harsh sun, tirelessly campaigning until voting day--my heartfelt thanks to AIADMK and all alliance parties including BJP, PMK and others," he said.

Palaniswami further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for campaigning in support of NDA candidates and acknowledged the support of Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of other states and alliance leaders.

Alleges DMK Ineptitude, Warns of Foul Play

He also made sharp remarks against the ruling DMK, alleging public dissatisfaction with the government. "We have witnessed firsthand the hatred the people harbor toward the current inept DMK government in Tamil Nadu," he said.

He alleged that the DMK may attempt irregularities after polling, stating, "The DMK, on the brink of frustration, is preparing to make attempts in this election as well, with the intent of seizing power through backdoor means."

Urges Cadres to Remain Vigilant During Counting

With counting scheduled for May 4, Palaniswami urged party workers to remain vigilant. He said representatives of AIADMK and alliance parties must ensure strict monitoring during the counting process.

Calling for unity and discipline among party cadres, he added that the alliance is confident of victory and dedicated the expected success to party leadership and supporters.

Record Voter Turnout Registered

Polling for the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with Tamil Nadu recording 84.80 per cent turnout, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India.

The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

Strong Turnout in Key Districts

Tamil Nadu also recorded a strong turnout across key districts, with Karur leading at 92.48 per cent, followed closely by Salem at 90.42 per cent, Dharmapuri at 90.02 per cent, Erode at 89.97 per cent and Namakkal at 89.63 per cent. (ANI)