BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan voiced confidence in the NDA's victory in the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls, citing 'utter confusion' in the rival DMK-led alliance. Seat-sharing talks for the NDA are set to begin after PM Modi's state visit.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday expressed confidence in the success of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Soundararajan said,"DMK's allies are not confident if they are going to win. Congress has been waiting for more than the last 5 months. Let's wait and watch...The success of NDA is written...We are sure about winning."

Earlier, Soundararajan said, "NDA will win. We are with the people. NDA is moving ahead strongly. While there is utter confusion in the INDI alliance. DMK is happy that one party has joined, but no one knows if their major ally will join them. I feel very sorry for the Captain's party as it has joined a sinking ship."

Seat-Sharing Talks to Begin Post PM Modi's Visit

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran announced that the seat sharing the talks within the National Democratic Alliance for the forthcoming state polls would begin following PM Narendra Modi's upcoming Madurai visit on March 1. Speaking at an event in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief emphasised the need for proper coordination within the NDA alliance, for shaping up Tamil Nadu's bright future. He also hit out at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam regime over law and order situation in the state and also accused them of acting against government officials.

"After Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Tamil Nadu, the seat-sharing talks (NDA- AIADMK alliance) will begin. DMK is against government officials. The law and order situation in the state is not good...Students are carrying Ganja, beer bottles in their bags...We should not have differences between us and should work together as an NDA alliance. We all should work hard and create a good future for Tamil Nadu," Nagendran said.

Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape

The National Democratic Alliance, led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham, consists of other parties, including the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi. The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)