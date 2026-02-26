BJP MP Anurag Thakur launched the Yuva Changemaker Fellowship Scholarship Programme to bring youth into politics. The initiative offers financial support and a platform for young individuals to engage in public life and policy discourse.

As the Prime Minister had called for bringing one lakh youth into politics, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched an initiative in that direction by introducing the Yuva Changemaker Fellowship Scholarship Programme. The initiative aims to encourage and support young people to actively participate in public life and leadership.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur has emphasised the importance of youth participation in politics, stating that India, as the world's largest democracy with the largest youth population, must encourage young people to take an active role in governance and nation-building. Speaking about a newly launched Leadership Fellowship Program, Thakur said the initiative aims to provide a structured platform for young individuals to engage in public life and policy discourse. He noted that within just 20 days of its launch, more than 8,000 youth from Himachal Pradesh have registered, reflecting strong interest among young people in political participation.

Under the program, participants will be recognised as "Youth Change Makers" and will be given opportunities to contribute across multiple public platforms, including leadership development, community engagement, and policy awareness initiatives. The fellowship is open to youth between the ages of 16 and 29, with registration being conducted online. Selected participants will receive an annual financial support of ₹1,21,000 as part of the program.

Thakur said the initiative seeks to nurture future leaders, empower youth voices, and strengthen democratic participation by providing meaningful avenues for engagement in public affairs.

Thakur Slams Congress Over Protest

Earlier, on February 20, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation after Indian Youth Congress workers protested at the AI Impact Summit being held in the national capital. He called the protest "shameful" and questioned the Congress's attitude towards national development.

In a self-made video, Thakur said, "Indecent slogans were raised against PM Modi by the Congress party. What problem does the Congress party have with the development of the nation? To what level will the Congress party stoop to shame the nation? Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation." (ANI)