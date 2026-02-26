- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather Update: Here's How Holi Weather Is Going To Be Like In The City and Adjoining Districts; Check
Kolkata Weather Update: Here's How Holi Weather Is Going To Be Like In The City and Adjoining Districts; Check
Kolkata Weather Update: The heat is already on across West Bengal since February. The Met office has said that from the beginning of March, the temperature will shoot up by 2-3 degrees, meaning the Dol festival will be a hot affair
16
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata Weather
The heat started rising right in February across the state. After a few hours of light rain earlier in the week, the temperature is climbing again. The Met office just gave a big update on what to expect on Dol day.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : Getty
weather Update
Basanta Utsav and Dol Purnima are both going to be hot this year. The Alipore Met office reports that temperatures will start rising right from the first day of March.
36
Image Credit : Getty
March Weather
The weather won't change much from Thursday to Saturday. But from Sunday, March 1, the mercury will climb in most parts of the state. Temperatures could go up by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, and this heat will be felt most in Kolkata and across South Bengal.
46
Image Credit : Getty
North Bengal
The Met office says there won't be much temperature change in the hills for the next 2-3 days. After that, it might rise by 2-3 degrees there too. They've also forecast a chance of light snowfall in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, so the hills will still have a slight winter feel.
56
Image Credit : Getty
Low Pressure
According to the Met office, the low-pressure system over the central Bay of Bengal is weakening fast. It will turn into a cyclonic circulation by Friday and move north-northeast. At the same time, another cyclonic circulation is active over Gangetic West Bengal and nearby Odisha.
66
Image Credit : Getty
Forecast
The forecast says South Bengal's skies will stay clear for a few days, with no chance of rain for now. Today in Kolkata, the maximum temperature will be around 30 degrees and the minimum will be 18 degrees. The relative humidity will be about 53 percent.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos