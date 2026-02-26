Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Veer Savarkar as an 'unparalleled warrior'. He also urged the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to maintain vigilance on the borders and announced that a drive to remove infiltrators will soon start in Bihar.

Amit Shah's Tribute to Veer Savarkar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid tribute to Veer Savarkar, calling him an "unparalleled warrior" and acknowledging his significant contributions to India's freedom struggle. Speaking at the inauguration of Border Out Posts 'Leti' and 'Indarwa', as well as the e-unveiling and e-foundation laying of various Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) projects, Shah said that Savarkar's writings inspired a wave of patriotism across the nation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Today is the death anniversary of India's revolutionary Veer Savarkar. Veer Savarkar was not only an unparalleled warrior in the freedom struggle but also a fearless patriot whose pen wielded immense power. Through his literature, he ignited a wave of patriotism across the country and was a leader who reflected on fundamental principles," Shah said. "Whether it was the eradication of untouchability, the purification of languages, or the vision of pure nationalism, Veer Savarkar made immense efforts for all of these, and continued to do so until his death. Today, on behalf of the entire nation, I would like to pay my heartfelt tribute to our great freedom fighter, Veer Savarkar," he added.

Shah Emphasises Border Vigilance

Shah emphasised that while India's borders may be adjacent to friendly countries, vigilance is crucial. He urged the Armed Border Force to stay alert, maintain strong intelligence networks, and communicate closely with soldiers and officers in border villages to ensure accurate information and effective national security. "When you are taking on the responsibility of securing the border and frontier, there is one thing I want to draw special attention to. It is true that we are securing the border adjacent to a friendly country, a country with which our nation has cordial relations. However, it is not necessary that the enemies of our country and elements intent on harming the country will not use that route to enter the country. Therefore, the Armed Border Force will also need to keep its eyes sharp and maintain its information sources very strong. For this, it is essential that communication and contact with the soldiers and officers inside the border villages are also at a good level. Only then can we get accurate information from the villages," said Amit Shah.

Drive Against Infiltrators Announced

Furthermore, Shah stressed that the government's commitment towards ensuring the implementation of the program to remove every single infiltrator from India, adding that the drive would soon begin in the Seemanchal region. "Freedom from infiltrators doesn't just mean removing their names from the voter list. We are determined to implement a program to remove every single infiltrator from Indian soil...The Narendra Modi government is determined to free the entire country from infiltrators, and this initiative will soon begin in the entire Seemanchal region," said Amit Shah. (ANI)