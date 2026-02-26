An FIR has been lodged in Shimla after 12-15 unidentified persons allegedly abducted three guests from Chanshal Resort in Chirgaon. The group also removed CCTV equipment, including the DVR, prompting a police investigation.

The Himachal Pradesh Police have registered an FIR at Chirgaon police station in Shimla district following a complaint alleging that unknown persons forcibly took away three guests from a resort and removed CCTV equipment from the premises.

According to FIR No. 18/2026 registered on February 25, at 8:11 pm under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 140(3), 329(4), 127(2) and 190, the incident was reported from Chanshal Resort located at Mandli in the Chirgaon area.

Details from the Complaint

The complainant, Sandeep Ranjan, a resident of Mandli, Chirgaon, stated in his complaint that around 12-15 unidentified persons arrived at the resort early Wednesday morning in vehicles bearing registration numbers from outside Himachal Pradesh.

The individuals were dressed in civil clothes and allegedly forcibly took three guests staying at the resort along with them. The complainant further alleged that the group also removed electronic equipment, including the CCTV system's hard disk and Digital Video Recorder (DVR), from the resort premises before leaving.

He claimed that the guests were taken away without prior information to local authorities, creating panic among staff and raising suspicion of an abduction.

Police Investigation Initiated

As per the FIR details, the occurrence is stated to have taken place between 5 am and 7:45 am on February 25. The complainant reported the matter to police later in the day, following which a formal case was registered and investigation initiated.

Police sources said statements of witnesses are being recorded and technical evidence is being examined as part of the probe. The role and identity of the persons involved, as well as the circumstances under which the three individuals were taken away, are under verification.

Officials confirmed that further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and determine whether due legal procedure was followed in the action carried out at the resort.

