TN Minister R Rajkumar stated he is cautious in his new role, attending an event only after the CM's approval. He has directed officials to clear project files within a month, bypassing his desk, to reduce delays faced by contractors.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Housing and Urban Development R Rajkumar on Friday said he has been cautious about making public appearances and comments after assuming office and attended a function in Vellore only after obtaining Chief Minister Vijay's approval. The minister was addressing the Confederation and Seminar of Construction Engineers from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, organised at a private engineering college in Katpadi, Vellore district.

Directive to Streamline File Clearances

Speaking at the event, Rjakumar said that contractors often face delays as files move through multiple administrative levels, increasing project costs and financial liabilities, including interest payments on loans. "I have gone through these difficulties myself. That is why I have directed that once officials approve the files, they need not be sent to my office merely for ministerial clearance," he said.

Rajkumar said the organisers had been inviting him to attend the programme for nearly a month, but he chose to wait until he received the Chief Minister's approval. "I told them that I am new to the government and have recently taken charge as a minister. I have a lot of responsibilities and wanted to be careful not to make unnecessary remarks or land in any controversy. Later, after obtaining the Chief Minister's approval, I attended this programme," he said.

One-Month Deadline to Tackle Delays

The minister said the state government is focused on planned urban development and improving governance in the housing and urban development sector. Rajkumar said he had personally experienced the difficulties faced by contractors in obtaining approvals for government projects before entering public office and was aware of the financial burden caused by procedural delays. Drawing from that experience, he said he had instructed officials, with the Chief Minister's approval, to ensure that files are cleared within one month.

The Minister further said delays in building approvals and clearances for government contracts adversely affect the construction sector by increasing labour costs and delaying project execution.

Assurance on Decentralising Powers

Responding to demands raised by representatives of the construction sector, the minister assured them that he would place before the Chief Minister their request to decentralise approval powers to the district level and seek appropriate action on the matter. (ANI)