Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) workers celebrated as the party is leading on 105 of the 234 seats in the TN Assembly elections. Party chief Vijay is leading in Tiruchirappalli East, with AIADMK and DMK trailing TVK in the overall count.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) workers celebrated outside the party's headquarters in Chennai on Monday as latest trends showe the party poised to emerge as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Enthusiastic party workers and supporters gathered in large numbers outside the party office, waving flags and distributing sweets to celebrate the party's performance.

TVK Leads in Early Trends

According to the latest data from the Election Commission, the TVK is currently leading on 105 of the total 234 seats in the state.

Visuals from outside the TVK office showed a sea of supporters dancing and chanting slogans as the party maintained its lead during the counting of votes.

The counting of votes for the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly is currently underway.

TVK Chief Vijay Establishes Lead

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is leading in the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency at the end of the first round of counting by a margin of 6499 votes, following the counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections began on Monday.

Party-wise Seat Tally

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading in 105 seats in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly election counting, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) trends.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was ahead in 64 constituencies, while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was leading in 44 seats.

Smaller parties, including the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Indian National Congress (INC), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), were leading in 4, 5, and 3 seats, respectively.

The counting process is still underway, and the final results are yet to be officially declared by the Election Commission.

Political Landscape

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is contesting the elections alone, against the NDA alliance led by AIADMK, along with the BJP. While the DMK-led alliance, along with Congress, is looking to retain power in the state.

Tamila Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has emerged as a decisive force in Tamil Nadu.

TVK workers celebrated their lead seats across the state with Vijay's 'whistle podu song', ringing the party's symbol between their lips in big celebrations.

His main rival, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Inigo Irudayaraj, is trailing behind in the initial round, according to early counting trends.