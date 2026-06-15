TMC's Kunal Ghosh hit out at party rebels, saying the BJP shut its doors on them, forcing them to join the NCPI. He called them guests with no prestige, saying the BJP offered them 'rented accommodation' instead of entry into their house.

'BJP shut doors on them': Kunal Ghosh

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday launched a sharp attack on party rebels, saying the BJP has shut doors on them and that they were talking to the BJP but have joined some other party. Referring to the remarks of rebel TMC leaders that they have joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), Ghosh said the real point is that the BJP did not induct them.

He said that the rebel TMC MPs are talking to the BJP, visiting the residence of its senior leader. "They are joining NCPI (Nationalist Citizens Party of India) is not a big matter, the real matter is that the BJP shut doors on them. They want to be BJP's friends and join NDA, they are talking to BJP and visiting BJP leaders' residences, and joining some other party about which nobody has any detailed information," he said.

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"The real point is that the BJP didn't induct, it shut doors. They are guests who are welcome but not inside their house, a rented accommodation is being provided for them to stay. So, they have no prestige. BJP held meetings with them but if there is a question of merger, why did the BJP not induct them? Why did the BJP not welcome them? This shows that they have no prestige. They are talking to BJP and joining some other party," he added.

Ghosh questions 'shameful' induction into NCPI

Kunal Ghosh, MLA, also raised questions concerning NCPI and the induction process and said the manner in which rebel MPs have joined the regional party is "shameful for democracy". "I don't know the details of NCPI. I won't comment. But our sources say that there has been no resolution, decision and meeting of that party so far. Who spoke on their behalf? The MPs were talking with the BJP. There was nobody from NCPI. Who is it who inducted them? They were not even given a flag...This is shameful for democracy," he said.

'This is not right': Ghosh on Saayoni's move

Reacting to actor-turned-politician Saayoni Ghosh's merger with NCPI, Kunal Ghosh said she was elected on an anti-BJP mandate, and her move to the NDA was not right. "She was elected to the Parliament on an anti-BJP vote. The Lok Sabha election was an anti-BJP vote. Now, she is going to NDA. This is not right," he said.

Answering another query, Kunal Ghosh referred to MLA Nayna Bandyopadhyay, saying she is his sister-in-law and said there is an oath not to abandon "Didi". "Nayna Bandyopadhyay is my sister-in-law. We had taken an oath that we would not abandon Didi. Let's see whether she will continue to be by Didi's side. Her husband has left...I hope she continues here," Ghosh said.

Background: TMC rebellion and merger

Trinamool Congress has witnessed turmoil after its defeat in the assembly polls. While there has been a rebellion among the MLAs, a large section of party MPs have urged Lok Sabha Speaker to allow a separate seating arrangement for them.

Rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Sunday said that 20 Lok Sabha MPs have merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and will extend support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). She said the group met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitted a letter seeking separate seating arrangement, claiming they constitute more than two-thirds of the party's strength in the lower House of Parliament.

"We, the twenty MPs elected from the AITC, met the Speaker and submitted a letter requesting to sit separately; these twenty MPs constitute more than two-thirds of our total strength. We are merging with the Nationalist Citizens Party. Moving forward, we will work for the nation and collaborate with the NDA under the leadership of the Prime Minister," Dastidar said.

Three Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MPs - Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Baraik - have resigned from the House and party membership. (ANI)