West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh called the 6-year suspension of TMC leader Riju Dutta the party's 'internal matter'. Dutta was suspended for indiscipline after he made public statements against the party and its leadership.

West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh on Monday reacted to the suspension of All India Trinamool Congress leader Riju Dutta, saying the developments within the ruling party were its internal matter. "The entire party will change. Their youth leaders and spokespersons are giving such statements. They are speaking against the TMC. It is their problem, not ours," Ghosh told reporters.

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This comes after AITC issued a suspension order against party leader Riju Dutta for a period of six years, citing alleged violations of party discipline and non-compliance with summons issued by its disciplinary committee. According to the suspension order issued from the party's central office in Kolkata, Dutta had earlier been served a show-cause notice over certain public statements made against the party and its leadership. The order noted that the disciplinary committee waited till 5 pm on the scheduled date, but Dutta did not attend the hearing or explain his position. It added that his conduct was found to be in violation of party discipline and detrimental to its unity and public image.

Riju Dutta's Allegations Against TMC

Earlier on Sunday, suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta levelled accusations of I-PAC "running" the party, threatening its members, and earning from the party, and asked for TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee to "take responsibility for the sabotage of this party." Speaking with ANI, Dutta claimed three reasons for the defeat of TMC in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: "I-PAC controlling the party, corruption committed by the lower-level party cadres, and disrespect for women."

Shedding light on the first reason, he said that while TMC could not garner people's trust, leading to the defeat, the party originally lost because of being under the control of I-PAC for the "last 6 months." He alleged that the I-PAC asked TMC members to "abuse Suvendu Adhikari and his father," adding that he was asked to pay a handsome sum of money to be able to contest elections. Furthermore, he claimed that the lower-level cadres of TMC are engaged in committing "corruption and atrocities against people" while maintaining that the senior party leadership, including Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, are not corrupt.

Describing the third reason, Dutta said that on one hand, the lower-level cadres of TMC commit atrocities against Hindu women, and on the other, former CM Mamata Banerjee announced financial aid schemes, resulting in a lack of faith among the women electorate for TMC. He asserted that the BJP, despite being a new party in the state, will do better work than TMC for West Bengal. (ANI)