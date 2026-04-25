TMC's Uttarpara candidate Sirsanya Bandopadhyay has launched a sharp attack on Amit Shah, alleging the Union Minister's visits are purely for vote-seeking and not for genuine engagement with the people or their culture.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Uttarpara Assembly Constituency candidate Sirsanya Bandopadhyay on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that he engages with the people of West Bengal only during elections and not during cultural or community occasions.

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Bandopadhyay said that the Union Minister's visits are politically motivated and aimed at vote-seeking rather than people-centric engagement.

TMC Slams 'Vote-Seeking' Visits

Speaking to ANI, Bandopadhyay said that the TMC has consistently worked for public welfare and highlighted the party's focus on development, including industry, MSMEs, and self-help groups in the state. "As a TMC candidate, when we are going to public meetings, we are not only talking about the culture, but we are also talking about the development in this state and the work generation that has happened here and the further development of industry, MSME and self-help groups that are going to happen in Bengal in future..." he added.

Targeting Amit Shah over his visit to the Uttarpara Assembly constituency today, the TMC leader questioned his absence during major cultural and religious occasions in the state. "My question to Amit Shah, who is coming to my constituency today, is why he did not come to Bengal when we were celebrating Durga Puja for seven days? Why did he not come during the Bengali New Year? Why did he not come for Eid? Why did he not come to my constituency for Shokuntala Maas Puja? So he needs people of Bengal only for the votes, and he does not intend to be connected with the people for their needs and their festivals and their days of happiness and days of sorrow..." he said.

High Voter Turnout in Polls

Meanwhile, polling for the 152 constituencies in the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded peacefully on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

The state witnessed a high voter turnout of 91.91 per cent in Phase I, reflecting strong electoral participation.

Several districts in West Bengal recorded turnout figures exceeding 90 per cent. Dakshin Dinajpur led with 94.85 per cent, followed by Cooch Behar at 94.54 per cent, Birbhum at 93.70 per cent, Jalpaiguri at 93.23 per cent and Murshidabad at 92.93 per cent. The figures indicate consistently high participation across districts, with all major regions recording over 90 per cent turnout.

In comparison, the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal saw a voter turnout of 85.2 per cent. The numbers reflect an overwhelming voter turnout across districts, reinforcing both states' consistent trend of high electoral participation. Voting for the remaining 142 constituencies is scheduled for May 29, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)