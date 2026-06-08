A dramatic hide-and-seek episode unfolded in West Bengal's Howrah district after a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker accused of extortion was discovered hiding beneath a massive pile of sarees inside a government-owned Tantuja godown.

A dramatic hide-and-seek episode unfolded in West Bengal's Howrah district after a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker accused of extortion was discovered hiding beneath a massive pile of sarees inside a government-owned Tantuja godown. The accused, identified as Brahmananda Chakrabarty, allegedly sought refuge inside the state-run Tantuja showroom at Amta on Saturday when BJP workers from Basantpur Panchayat in Udaynarayanpur arrived looking for him at Amta Block-I.

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According to sources, BJP workers spotted Chakrabarty at the Tantuja premises and promptly informed the Pendro police station. Soon after, a video purportedly showing him concealed under a heap of sarees began circulating widely on social media.

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Acting on the information, personnel from Amta police station reached the showroom on Saturday evening and launched an extensive search operation. Initially, there was no sign of the accused anywhere inside the premises.

However, during the search, officers noticed something unusual. A large stack of sarees placed inside the godown suddenly appeared to move which caught the attention of the police.

They then decided to inspect the saree pile more closely.

The staff were instructed to remove the stacked sarees one by one. As they were moved, Chakrabarty was found lying underneath the heap, using the sarees as cover in an apparent attempt to evade arrest.

He was immediately taken into custody by the Amta police and later handed over to the Pendro police station for further investigation.

Chakrabarty is reportedly known to be a close associate of Udaynarayanpur TMC MLA Samir Panja. Meanwhile, Panja is currently absconding, according to reports.