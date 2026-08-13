Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon condemned the attack on SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal at a gurdwara in Nanded. He assured a thorough probe, praised Maharashtra's quick action, and criticized the AAP government's handling of law and order in Punjab.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at a gurdwara in Nanded, saying no one has the right to attack anyone and asserting that the incident will be thoroughly investigated and those responsible will not be spared.

Speaking to ANI, Dhillon stated that no individual has the right to launch an attack on anyone. The incident occurred shortly after Badal paid his respects inside the Gurudwara Sahib, when he was approached and attacked outside by individuals identified as Nihangs. The accused, identified as a "Nihang," was arrested immediately following the incident.

BJP Chief Slams Punjab's AAP Govt

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought information from the Nanded Superintendent of Police and ordered an inquiry into the motive behind the attack. Highlighting the response of the Maharashtra administration, Dhillon noted that the state's Chief Minister immediately ordered a thorough and stringent inquiry. Asserting that Maharashtra maintains strict law and order unlike Punjab, Dhillon warned that the culprit will not be spared and will face severe legal consequences.

He added, "I can't even talk about Punjab. There is no such thing as law and order in Punjab. Such incidents happen every day in Punjab, but not in Maharashtra. What happened in Maharashtra will be very serious, and whoever made this mistake, whoever is caught, will not be spared." Taking a sharp jibe at the Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Dhillon contrasted the security and governance situation with Maharashtra, alleging that law and order has completely broken down in Punjab where similar incidents occur regularly. He also expressed gratitude to the High Court, accusing the Punjab administration of creating political spectacles while accumulating unprecedented debt over the past four and a half years. He said, "I am very thankful to the Hon'ble High Court. The Punjab Government creates spectacles every day, saying there is no money, loans are being taken, and for jobs, only when elections are near do they remember all these things. For the last four and a half years, they did nothing. In sixty years, as much debt as was not placed on Punjab, they have done it in four and a half years."

Badal Stable, SAD Calls It 'Attack on Punjab's Unity'

Badal was attacked while he was going to pay obeisance at the gurdwara and sustained injuries to his hand. He was taken to a hospital, and his condition is reported to be stable.

SAD national vice-president Sanjeev Talwar also condemned the attack, terming it an "attack on Punjab's unity and integrity" and questioned how such an incident could take place despite Badal having Z+ security. He told ANI, "Sukhbir Singh Badal is a promoter of Hindu-Sikh unity; he speaks of Punjab and Punjabiyat. This is not a direct attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal but an attack on the unity and integrity of Punjab," he added.

The incident marks the second reported attack on Badal in recent years. In December 2024, he was targeted in an attempted shooting at the Golden Temple in Amritsar while performing 'seva'. The attacker, Narain Singh Chaura, was overpowered and arrested. (ANI)