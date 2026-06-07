Locals threw eggs at a former TMC MLA's police vehicle after his arrest for extortion. Another party leader was held for fraud. Meanwhile, TMC's Abhishek and Kalyan Banerjee were attacked, with the party also facing internal rebellion.

Locals on Sunday hurled eggs at the police vehicle carrying former TMC MLA Sujoy Hazra, who was taken into custody over allegations of extortion and forgery.

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TMC Leader Held for Fraud and Intimidation

Earlier on Saturday, Hooghly's Jangipara Police achieved another major success in their anti-corruption drive. Officers arrested (Trinamool Congress) TMC leader Ramesh Patra, accused of allegedly misappropriating a large sum of money through fraud and intimidation.

According to police sources, Tanmay Barui, a resident of the Paspur area under the jurisdiction of Jangipara Police Station, filed a written complaint. He stated that while engaged in business activities with the 'Adra-Bilaspur Cooperative Agricultural Development Society Limited,' a TMC leader named Ramesh Patra, known to be close to former transport minister Snehashish Chakraborty, promised to secure various government and administrative benefits for him by leveraging the names of influential political figures.

The complaint alleges that, based on these promises, Ramesh Patra collected approximately Rs 16 lakh via online transfers and another Rs 13 lakh in cash in multiple instalments. It is also noted that Ramesh Patra had previously served as the treasurer for former Jangipara MLA Snehasis Chakraborty. However, after failing to deliver the promised benefits, he allegedly began threatening the complainant with death.

TMC Leaders Attacked Amid Post-Poll Violence

Additionally, last Sunday, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and MP Kalyan Banerjee were allegedly attacked. Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked with bricks, stones, and eggs while visiting families affected by post-poll violence in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas. He sustained injuries to his eye and claimed the assault was "BJP-sponsored" with an apparent attempt on his life. Banerjee also alleged that the police failed to provide adequate protection.

The five individuals were arrested in connection with the attack and were produced before the Baruipur court later that day. The accused individuals had been identified as Akash Gayen, Kajal Das, Debashish Dutta, Nirmalya Sengupta and Tapan Maiti. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the attack on him was "political violence and state-sponsored terrorism" by the BJP.

MP Kalyan Banerjee Alleges Murder Attempt

Meanwhile, MP Kalyan Banerjee had alleged that he was attacked by BJP workers near Chanditala Police Station in Hooghly district, while on his way to submit a deputation regarding post-poll violence. Kalyan Banerjee termed it an "attempt to murder."

Party Turmoil and Leadership Shuffle

Meanwhile, the TMC is witnessing internal turmoil following the rebellion of 58 MLAs supporting expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee. Reports suggest up to 20 Lok Sabha MPs may also break away from the party. In response, TMC has announced a leadership shuffle, with Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen appointed as Joint Secretaries at the national level and Chandrima Bhattacharya taking over state leadership responsibilities from the unwell Subrata Bakshi. (ANI)