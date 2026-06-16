Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has sought the expulsion of fellow MP Kalyan Banerjee from the Lok Sabha, writing to the Speaker about his alleged repeated misogynistic remarks, verbal abuse, and misconduct against her and other women MPs.

Rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on her party colleague and fellow MP Kalyan Banerjee, demanding his expulsion from the Lok Sabha over allegations of repeated "misogynistic" remarks and misconduct. Speaking to the ANI regarding Banerjee's conduct, Dastidar labelled him a "habitual offender" and stressed that no one should be exempt from punishment if they repeatedly disrespect women or fellow members of the House. "A habitual offender and a misogynistic person should be punished under the law. If he repeatedly coerced honourable members or any other lady through bad names, behaves badly, he should be punished," Dastidar said.

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Complaint Filed with Lok Sabha Speaker

On Monday, Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the expulsion of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee from the Lok Sabha over allegations of repeated verbal abuse, misogynistic remarks and misconduct within the precincts of Parliament. In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Dastidar, MP from West Bengal's Barasat constituency, referred to an earlier complaint dated May 28, 2026, and sought the Speaker's intervention and "appropriate action" against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee for his alleged conduct.

'Pattern of Misogynistic Behaviour' Alleged

Dastidar alleged that Banerjee had repeatedly used "objectionable, disrespectful and inappropriate language" against her and other women Members of Parliament during House proceedings. "Such conduct is unbecoming of a Member of Parliament and undermines the dignity, decorum and standards of parliamentary debate expected from elected representatives," the letter stated.

Dastidar further alleged that the conduct was not an isolated incident but reflected a recurring pattern of behaviour involving "personal attacks, intimidation and misogynistic comments" directed at women MPs. She claimed that such remarks had created an atmosphere discouraging the free participation of women in parliamentary proceedings and violated standards of parliamentary propriety.

Citing Rules 349 and 352 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, Dastidar argued that repeated insulting, misogynistic and derogatory remarks by a fellow MP were inconsistent with parliamentary standards and decorum. (ANI)