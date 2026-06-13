Suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta claims a faction of 20 rebel MPs will meet the Lok Sabha Speaker to support the NDA. This comes as 19 MPs, including senior leaders, sought separate seating, signalling a major split in the party.

Rebel MPs to Meet Speaker, Extend Support to NDA

Suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Riju Dutta claimed that the party's internal rift has deepened, alleging that a group of rebel TMC Members of Parliament (MPs) is likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on June 15, clearly extending their support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

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Speaking to reporters in Kolkata on Friday, Dutta said a crucial meeting of the dissident faction is scheduled for Sunday and claimed that the Chief Minister of West Bengal might also attend the gathering. "These rebel MPs are likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday. A major meeting is also scheduled for Sunday, which, according to my information, the Chief Minister of Bengal might also attend," Dutta said.

"The rebel faction of TMC MPs, having 20 MPs, clearly stated that they will support the NDA for the national interest. It is a win-win situation for the BJP as they are gaining support without the MPs having to formally join the party," he added.

Deepening Crisis: 19 MPs Seek Separate Seating

This comes amid an intensifying political battle within the TMC following the decision of 19 rebel MPs to seek separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha, a move that has fuelled speculation of a split in the party and a possible alignment with the BJP-led NDA.

List of Breakaway MPs

19 breakaway MPs, including senior leaders Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Satabdi Roy, submitted their names to the Lok Sabha Speaker's Office on May 18, according to sources on Friday. The list of MPs also includes Bapi Haldar, Dr. Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Bandyopadhyay, Jagadish Barma Basunia, Asit Kumar Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Rachna Banerjee, Saayoni Ghosh, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Mitali Bag, Mala Roy, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari, June Malia, and Partha Bhowmick.

Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar earlier confirmed that a group of 20 MPs has formally sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha, signalling an organisational split within the party's parliamentary ranks. (ANI)