Expelled TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee has backed the idea of a floor test in the West Bengal Assembly to end the ongoing political tussle, claiming that more than two-thirds of the MLAs in the state are aligned with his camp.

Banerjee Backs Floor Test to End Speculation

Amidst the ongoing rebellion and political tussle within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), expelled party leader Ritabrata Banerjee on Tuesday backed the idea of a floor test in the West Bengal Assembly amid speculation over political developments in the state, asserting that such a move would put an end to ongoing debates and claims.

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Speaking on the issue, Banerjee said that if the Speaker deemed it necessary, a floor test should be conducted to ascertain the strength of the legislators. "I am saying this because people outside are making so many statements, and the media is also showing immense interest in these remarks. So, my message to everyone is that if the Speaker feels a floor test needs to happen, let there be a floor test. Once the floor test takes place, all this endless rhetoric and cross-talk will come to an end," he said.

'Not Accepting Mandate is Unhealthy for Democracy'

Commenting on reports regarding TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's petition in the Calcutta High Court to challenge her recent electoral loss in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, the expelled TMC leader said he was unaware of the matter and therefore could not offer any remarks. "Regarding Mamata Banerjee's petition, I am not aware of it, so I cannot comment on that. But what I can say is that the people of Bengal have decisively defeated us. The mandate of the people of Bengal is against us, so not accepting that mandate means being in a denial mode, which is not healthy for democracy," Banerjee stated.

Claims Majority Support in Assembly, Parliament

He further claimed that more than two-thirds of the MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly were aligned with his camp and alleged that a similar situation was unfolding in Parliament. "As far as the Bengal Assembly is concerned, more than two-thirds of the MLAs are with us. In Parliament, more than two-thirds of the MPs have taken a collective decision, and resignations are currently happening in the Rajya Sabha. It is at 10 right now, but it will soon drop down to single digits," he claimed.

In the ongoing rebellion within the TMC, a total of 58 MLAs of the Trinamool Congress have already formed a separate faction within the West Bengal assembly, where Ritabrata Banerjee has been recognised as Leader of Opposition by the speaker Rathindra Bose.

On the other hand, in Lok Sabha, 2/3rd MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar have merged with the Tripura-based Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and have also written to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla for a separate seating arrangement in the lower house.