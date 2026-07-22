TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh was suspended from the West Bengal Assembly for a day after interrupting a budget discussion. Separately, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the session for his alleged indecent behaviour.

TMC MLA Suspended from West Bengal Assembly

Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh was suspended from the Assembly for the day after he interrupted rebel TMC Chief Whip Akhruzzaman during the Home and Hill Affairs budget discussion. After the Speaker's order, marshals forcefully took Kunal Ghosh out of the House. Minister Tapas Roy proposed to the Speaker to suspend Kunal Ghosh for this session.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari termed Ghosh's behaviour "not acceptable". "This type of behaviour is not acceptable. We are also in an opposition post, but there is some responsibility. Akhruzzaman is a senior MLA and his father was also a long-time MLA," CM Adhikari said.

Another TMC MP Suspended from Lok Sabha

Meanwhile, in another development, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved a motion in the Lok Sabha seeking the suspension of Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee for the remaining part of the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, after allegations of indecent behaviour and use of intemperate language against women MPs.

The motion was moved after TDP MP KP Tenneti, who was in the Chair, informed the House that the Speaker had received a written complaint against Banerjee over his alleged conduct and language. The motion was subsequently adopted by the House. The complaint alleged that Banerjee displayed "unprecedented behaviour" inside Parliament while business was underway and "in his misogynistic manner verbally abused NCPI members and Minister Bhupendra Yadav".

Rebel MP Backs Suspension

Rebel TMC MP and NCPI leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar backed Banerjee's suspension, alleging that the TMC MP had repeatedly targeted women and used objectionable language against them.

Reacting to the suspension, Dastidar said, "Kalyan Banerjee keeps targeting women. He repeatedly abuses them and uses highly objectionable language. Today as well, he was using abusive language against women. That is why he was suspended for the remainder of this session."