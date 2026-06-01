Newly sworn-in West Bengal minister Swapan Dasgupta launched a scathing attack on TMC, saying the party left the state 'devastated' and the new BJP government's priority is to clear the 'kachhra' and begin the reconstruction process.

'First Task is to Remove Kachhra': Dasgupta on Reconstruction

Newly sworn-in West Bengal Cabinet Minister and BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), stating that the party has left the state "completely devastated" and the immediate priority of the administration is to clear the "kachhra" (garbage) to begin reconstruction. Speaking to ANI after taking his oath as a Cabinet Minister, Dasgupta outlined the core focus areas of the government, noting that structural development and governance reforms are top priorities. "TMC has left Bengal a completely devastated area. Our first task is to remove the 'kachhra' and begin the process of reconstruction and planning. The priorities have been set out in education, the industrial sphere, setting up infra and getting law and order back," Dasgupta said.

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The Minister emphasised that restoring investor confidence and weeding out corruption from public administration remain monumental but necessary tasks. "We also have to get back the confidence of the entire investor community. It is going to be a big challenge trying to get a degree of honesty back into the system because there are so many areas of public life which have been badly corrupted," he added.

Embargo on TMC Defectors

When asked about the political strategy of the ruling party and the prospect of opposition leaders jumping ship, Dasgupta clarified that the BJP has put a strict embargo on inductions from the TMC. "We have a policy in the BJP in Bengal that we will not take any person from the TMC for the foreseeable future," the Minister asserted.

On MLA Signature Forgery Row

Responding to queries on the ongoing legislative row regarding the alleged forgery of MLA signatures in the West Bengal Assembly, which is currently being investigated by a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID, Dasgupta stated that constitutional authorities will handle the matter. "It is for the Speaker to ascertain whether there was forgery of signatures committed. Let the law take its own course," Dasgupta concluded.

West Bengal Cabinet Expansion

Meanwhile, the West Bengal cabinet expanded as 35 new ministers took oath at the Lok Bhawan in Kolkata on Monday. Governor RN Ravi administered the oath, bringing the total strength of the Council of Ministers to 41 under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's administration. The expansion marks a significant reshuffle as the state government moves to strengthen its administrative team and governance across various departments.

MLAs Dipak Barman, Arjun Singh, Shankar Ghosh, Gauri Shankar Ghosh, Tapash Roy, Manoj Kumar Oraon, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, Ajoy Poddar, Swapan Dasgupta, Dr Sharadwat Mukherjee and Kalyan Chakraborti were among those sworn in as new ministers.