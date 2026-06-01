Ahead of DK Shivakumar's swearing-in as Karnataka CM, BJP's R Ashoka slammed the move, calling it a mere "change of driver". He claimed the state is in severe financial debt with no money for development or salaries under Congress rule.

'Just a Change of Driver': BJP Slams New Govt

Ahead of DK Shivakumar's swearing-in ceremony as the Karnataka Chief Minister, BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka launched a sharp attack on the ruling Congress government, dismissing any meaningful change from the previous cabinet under Siddaramaiah.

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Speaking to reporters, Ashoka claimed that replacing Siddaramaiah with DK Shivakumar as the CM is merely a "change of driver" for a government that has already steered the state into financial debt. "The bus is already in the garage. Only the driver is changed, that's all. Siddaramaiah is leaving and DK Shivakumar is coming. The bus remains the same, there's no change in the bus. But it's just a change of driver," he said.

He further alleged that "Siddaramaiah has incurred Rs 7.64 lakh crore in debt...Continuously, Siddaramaiah's three budgets have been deficit budgets. The state's financial situation has deteriorated severely. There is no money even to pay salaries. There is no money to pay any bills, including contractor bills."

Critiquing the lack of developmental work, Ashoka further claimed, "This is Siddaramaiah's gift. Let's see how D.K. Shivakumar handles this...There is no development; no irrigation project has been undertaken in the last three years. No new roads, no school buildings, no hospitals. Hospitals lack medicine." Asserting that the public will "remove" Congress in the 2028 Karnataka Assembly Elections, he added, "Even if DK Shivakumar comes, he can only acquire power. However, the people of Karnataka are struggling significantly. In 2028, the people of Karnataka will remove the Congress from power."

Shivakumar Meets High Command, Cabinet Formation on Agenda

DK Shivakumar, after his three-year stint as the Deputy Chief Minister, is set to assume the office as the Karnataka CM. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for June 3 at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. He arrived in the national capital earlier today to meet the Congress high command ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival, Shivakumar extended his good wishes to the people of Karnataka, saying, "My good wishes to Karnataka. The people of Karnataka had been waiting for a long time."

DK Shivkumar and caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold a meeting with the Congress high command in New Delhi on Monday about cabinet berths and other political developments in the state. Speculations are being made over Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, getting a potential place in the new cabinet of DK Shivkumar. While some ministers from Siddharamaiah's cabinet are unlikely to get a place this time, as new faces are to be inducted.

According to sources, Siddharamaiah has proposed the formation of a coordination committee in the state, a suggestion not yet cleared by the high command. The sources further informed that a discussion will also be held about the appointments of Deputy Chief Minister(s).

Additionally, a top source in the Congress told ANI that the party is considering an OBC candidate for the position of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president. As the current President, DK Shivakumar, is set to take oath as the CM, the party plans to bring a leader who can get the organisation well with the government and ensure effective results in the next assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls in 2029.