Hooghly Rural Police arrested former Arambagh Municipality chairman and TMC leader Swapan Kumar Nandi in the Green City solar power project fraud case. His arrest is a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the alleged fraud.

TMC Leader Arrested in Fraud Case

The Hooghly Rural Police have arrested Swapan Kumar Nandi, former chairman of the Arambagh Municipality and a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, in connection with the Green City solar power project fraud case, officials said.

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According to police, Nandi was taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged fraud linked to the Green City solar power project. The arrest marks a significant development in the case, which is being probed by the Hooghly Rural Police.

Swapan Kumar Nandi served as the chairman of the Arambagh Municipality and is associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress. His arrest has drawn attention in the district due to his political profile and previous role in local administration. The Green City solar power project fraud case has been under investigation, and authorities are continuing efforts to ascertain the facts surrounding the matter. Officials have not ruled out further action as the probe progresses. No official statement from Nandi or the Trinamool Congress was immediately available following the arrest.

Abhishek Banerjee's Residence Searched

Earlier, in a separate incident, a team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials, on Saturday, searched the Kalighat residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose said that the police arrived at Banerjee's residence at 3 am on Saturday. "3 AM Saturday, June 13. Police arrive at Abhishek Banerjee's @abhishekaitc's Kalighat residence in Kolkata. 5 AM: Disaster Management team called in to break open locks. 6:30 AM: Search begins, from the second floor to the terrace, lasting 90 minutes. Outcome? Seizure report says: NIL. No evidence. No wrongdoing. NOTHING. Just political vendetta, intimidation and mental torture. Operation Lotus is targeting every leader who refuses to surrender to the BJP's diktat. Disgraceful attack on an opposition leader. VINDICTIVE, CONNIVING, scumbag LOW LIFE tactics. SHAME. "

TMC Slams 'Political Vendetta'

Further, All India Trinamool Congress slammed the development and said, "Political vendetta gets from bad to worse."

Party MP Kirti Azad claimed that the seizure report said that the outcome of the search operations was "NIL." "3 AM Sat June 13. Police arrive at Abhishek Banerjee's residence. 5 AM: Disaster Management team called to break locks. 6:30 AM: Search begins, 2nd floor to top, 90 mins. Outcome? Seizure report says: NIL. NIL. NIL. BJP's vindictive vendetta, Conniving Scumbags, Disgraceful," Azad wrote on X.

More Legal Trouble for TMC Leaders

Meanwhile, on Friday, a team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials reached the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata in connection with the signature forgery case.

On Thursday, Abhishek Banerjee was questioned by the CID for nearly 5.5 hours in connection with the same case at Bhabani Bhawan, the agency's headquarters in Kolkata's Alipore area.

Moreover, the Kolkata Police has registered an FIR against Mamata Banerjee. The FIR was registered at Hare Street, Kolkata Central Division, on June 7 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 196(1), Section 351(2) and Section 352. In his complaint, Tushar Kanti Das alleged that on March 9 this year, Mamata Banerjee delivered "a misleading speech intended to provoke a breach of peace, affect public tranquillity, maintain communal harmony, and threaten the democratic structure of the state". (ANI)