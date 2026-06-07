BJP's Manoj Tigga slammed the TMC, calling it a party without ideology or a future. He termed the INDIA Alliance a self-interested coalition. Agnimitra Paul added that the TMC is in shambles and key allies are skipping the opposition meeting.

BJP legislator Manoj Tigga on Sunday said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) lacks ideology, principles, and vision, claiming that the party has no future. Tigga told ANI, "The TMC is trying to find a future for itself through the INDIA Alliance, but the reality is that the party has no future. History in Bengal shows that any party losing power never makes a comeback. While the Left Front and Congress have certain ideologies and principles, and the Congress, for instance, governs in multiple states, the TMC possesses neither ideology nor principles nor any vision. It operates merely as a syndicate or a corporate entity. Consequently, the party has no future."

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'INDIA Alliance a Coalition of Self-Interested Individuals'

Alleging that the TMC's sole motive is to seize power and defeat the NDA, Tigga added, "As for the INDIA Alliance, it is simply a coalition of self-interested individuals; their sole aim is to seize power and defeat the NDA, yet they have absolutely no long-term prospects. People continue to place their full trust in Narendra Modi's NDA government, and the NDA is set to govern India for a long time to come."

TMC in Shambles, Key Allies to Skip Meeting: Agnimitra Paul

West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul today said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is in disarray under former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's leadership, while also claiming that key Opposition parties, including Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), will skip the meeting tomorrow. Addressing mediapersons, Paul said the TMC is in shambles and out of Mamata Banerjee's control. She added that Banerjee is going to New Delhi to create "a commotion", while questioning the relevance of the INDIA bloc, noting that CPI-M General Secretary MA Baby had already written to Congress over allegations of a CPI-M-BJP understanding.

"The TMC is in shambles. The original TMC party is out of Mamata Banerjee's hands. She is going to Delhi to again create commotion. Where is the INDIA alliance? CPI-M General Secretary, M A Baby, has already written a letter to Congress, which has been alleging that CPI-M and BJP are together under the table. Baby's allegation is, "Why are you calling us for the INDIA alliance meet when you have put this allegation on us?" So they aren't going. DMK is not participating. Lalu Prasad is sick; he is not going. The INDIA alliance has been completely sidelined and discarded by the people of the nation," she said.