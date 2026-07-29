Former Solicitor General Harish Salve stated that while criticism of the government is vital in a democracy, citizens must be careful not to denigrate India's image on the global stage, especially on social media, as the nation commands global respect.

Don't Denigrate India, Says Harish Salve

Former Solicitor General of India and Senior Advocate Harish Salve on Wednesday said criticism of the government and its institutions is essential in a democracy to keep those in power in check, but cautioned against denigrating India while expressing views, particularly on social media. Speaking at the AK Sen Memorial Lecture and Photograph Unveiling Ceremony organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Salve said public criticism must not come at the cost of the nation's image and urged citizens to remember that India today commands global respect.

"One thing, as someone who resides outside India, is that India today is looked at with a great sense of respect. The Western world is in turmoil as we see every day. Europe feels orphaned. US is making people wonder whether it ever had a Constitution. But they unite when it comes to resisting India's ascent. They still find it hard to accept that a country of not white people, a country which they call a third-world country, is aspiring to be a leader of the world, has become the fourth largest economy in the world," Salve said.

Salve said criticism of those in power is indispensable in a constitutional democracy, but urged Indians to remain mindful of how they speak about the country before a global audience. "Trenchant criticisms within India of the government and its institutions is necessary to keep the government in control. But we should be very careful. Whatever we say, whatever we do in today's world of social media, do not denigrate India as a nation. Always remember, 'Sare Jahan Se Achcha Hindustan Humara'," he said.

Tributes Paid to AK Sen

The event was organised to unveil a portrait of late Senior Advocate and former Union Law Minister A.K. Sen, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant joining Salve in unveiling the photograph in Library No. 1 of the Supreme Court. The ceremony was also attended by several distinguished members of the legal fraternity.

SCBA President and Senior Advocate Vikas Singh paid tribute to Sen's towering contribution to the Bar, while Attorney General for India R Venkataramani also addressed the gathering and remembered Sen's legacy.

CJI Surya Kant on Sen's Legacy

Addressing the gathering, the CJI described Sen as a scholar, advocate and statesman whose life exemplified service to the nation through law. He said the unveiling of Sen's portrait was meant not only to honour his legacy but also to inspire generations of lawyers who walk through the Supreme Court's corridors. "Today, we are not merely adorning our Library with a fitting tribute; we are enshrining in these walls the spirit of a life devoted to justice, intellect and public service... For every Advocate who passes through the Library, this portrait would be a silent reminder that our calling transcends personal ambition, that the practice of law and the stewardship of justice are sacred trusts in service of the Republic," CJI Surya Kant said.

He further said the portrait should serve as a constant reminder of the values that define the legal profession. "A young lawyer rushing to Court with a first brief may pass this portrait. I hope the portrait will ask the more important questions that Mr Sen no doubt asked himself sometimes: Have I prepared enough? Have I been fair to the Court and to my opponent? Have I used the law to clarify, or merely to complicate?... May his presence here remind us that brilliance without balance is incomplete; that office without service is transient; and that law without humanity is barren," the CJI said. (ANI)