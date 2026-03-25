TMC's Debasish Kumar expressed confidence about the Bhabanipur outcome, downplaying Amit Shah's upcoming visit. Meanwhile, the BJP is set to release its manifesto with Shah, as Mamata Banerjee prepares to face Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur.

TMC Expresses Confidence

TMC candidate from Rashbehari constituency, Debasish Kumar, on Tuesday said that his party takes every election seriously, irrespective of the opponent, expressing confidence about the outcome in Bhabanipur. "In every election, whoever is in the opposition, we take the election seriously... The decision in Bhabanipur has already been made; we are just waiting for the results," Kumar said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to West Bengal on March 28, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader downplayed its impact. "He (Amit Shah) also came in 2021, held a public meeting, and he will do the same this time. It won't make any difference," he added.

BJP to Launch Manifesto

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to release its much-anticipated election manifesto on March 28 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The manifesto launch is expected to be a major political event, outlining the party's vision, priorities, and strategic roadmap for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

According to sources, the BJP's West Bengal unit will unveil its manifesto on March 28 for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the launch, along with senior BJP leaders from the state.

Key Contest in Bhabanipur

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee is set to contest from the Bhabanipur seat, from where she will face a repeat clash with BJP leader and West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari.

Adhikari had also challenged Mamata from Nandigram in the 2021 West Bengal polls, from where he won by 1956 votes. Following her defeat, the TMC supremo contested the bypoll from Bhabanipur, as MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay resigned. from the seat.

Election Schedule

West Bengal will hold polling for the elections in two phases, with the first phase scheduled on April 23 and the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)