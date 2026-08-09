Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called upon citizens to celebrate Hariyali Amavasya on August 12 by planting saplings. He described the festival as a way to express gratitude to nature and urged people to contribute to conservation.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday urged people to celebrate Hariyali Amavasya on Wednesday ( August 12) by planting trees, saying the festival carries a message of expressing gratitude towards nature and contributing to environmental conservation.

In a post on X, Chouhan said, "August 12 marks the sacred festival of Hariyali Amavasya. Every one of our festivals has a scientific perspective behind it. Hariyali Amavasya is the festival to express gratitude toward nature."

He said, "The greenery spreading across the fields in all directions and the hope of the new harvest fill the heart with joy. Express gratitude toward nature not just in words, but by planting trees."

'Vriksh Mitra' Family Takes Pledge

Chouhan said members of the Vriksh Mitra family have taken a pledge to plant trees on the occasion.

"Therefore, all members of the Vriksh Mitra family have taken this pledge that we will celebrate Hariyali Amavasya on August 12 by planting trees in our respective villages and cities. I myself will plant trees in Delhi on this day with several of my companions," he said.

Chouhan Appeals for Mass Participation

Appealing to people to participate in the campaign, the Union Minister said, "You too can make this festival of Hariyali Amavasya unforgettable by planting a sapling, and contribute to environmental conservation."

He further urged citizens to share their pledge publicly and upload pictures after planting saplings.

"Be sure to share your pledge publicly, and when you plant the sapling, definitely upload it on the website https://shivrajsinghchouhan.co.in/engage/shiv-vriksh-mitra," Chouhan said.

Calling on people to join the initiative, he said, "Come, on the day of Hariyali Amavasya, August 12, let's definitely plant a tree. To join the grand tree-planting campaign organized on Hariyali Amavasya, give a missed call on 8929629475."

Chouhan Discusses Ethanol Policy with Farmers

Earlier on August 4, a delegation from the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC) met Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, they emphasised that ethanol offers a significant opportunity for agriculture, provided the policy is farmer-centric and fair crop prices reach the farmers directly.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh listened attentively to the leaders' suggestions and assured them that the government would seriously consider the farmers' views on ethanol. He stated that farmers are akin to God to him and that the doors of Krishi Bhawan are always open to them.

(ANI)