    Tirupati temple's annual budget surpasses Rs 5,000 crore mark for the first time

    The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board on Monday convened to approve the budget estimates for the fiscal year 2024-2025, marking a significant milestone as it crosses the Rs. 5,000 crore mark for the first time in its history.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

    The Trust Board of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) on Monday approved a budget of Rs. 5,141.74 crore for the fiscal year 2024-2025, marking the first instance where the annual budget has exceeded the Rs. 5,000 crore threshold. Mr. Reddy, the spokesperson, stated that the budget anticipates Hundi collections of Rs. 1611 crore, while the trust holds over Rs. 14,000 crore in fixed deposits and projects an interest income of Rs. 1,167 crore.

    TTD foresees revenues of Rs. 600 crore from the sale of prasadams, Rs. 338 crore from the sale of darshan tickets, Rs. 246.39 crore from loans and advances to employees, EMDs, security deposits, etc., Rs. 129 crore from other capital receipts, Rs. 150 crore from the sale of arjitha seva tickets, Rs. 151.5 crore from Kalyanakatta receipts, Rs. 147 crore from accommodation, and Kalyana mandapam receipts.

    The board anticipates earning Rs. 85 crore through various trust receipts, Rs. 60 crore through rents, electrical, and other receipts, Rs. 74.5 crore from various other sources such as toll fee collections, and Rs. 35.25 crore from publication receipts.

    Regarding expenditures, the trust plans to allocate Rs. 1,733 crore towards human resources payments, which is Rs. 122 crore more than the total Hundi collections for the entire year.

     

    The trust has allocated Rs. 751 crore for material purchases, Rs. 750 crore for corpus and other investments, Rs. 350 crore for engineering works, Rs. 53 crore for Srinivasa Sethu works, Rs. 60 crore for executing engineering projects at SVIMS hospital, and an additional Rs. 60 crore as a grant for SVIMS. Moreover, Rs. 190 crore has been earmarked for engineering maintenance works, Rs. 80 crore for facility management services, and Rs. 113.5 crore for grants to various institutions. Additionally, Rs. 108.5 crore has been allocated for the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad, Rs. 166.63 crore towards loans and advances, EMD, etc., Rs. 100 crore for pensions and EHS fund contributions, and Rs. 62 crore for electrical charges.

    TTD will remit Rs. 50 crore as contributions to the state government and allocate Rs. 10 crore for tender publications and advertisements. TTD chief Bhumana expressed gratitude to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the government's support in resolving the issue of employees' house sites.

