Tirupati laddu adulteration: SIT arrests 4 suppliers; CBI finds major lapses in E-tendering

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CBI, acting on Supreme Court orders, has arrested four individuals in connection with the adulteration of ghee used in Tirumala Srivari Laddu.

ANI |Published: Feb 12, 2025, 7:26 AM IST

Tirupati: After the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested four individuals and sent them to judicial remand in connection with the adulteration of ghee used in the Tirumala Srivari Laddu, the agency reported finding "severe lapses" in the e-tendering process of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The CBI, acting on orders from the Supreme Court, had formed an SIT to investigate the matter. The remand report confirmed adulteration in the ghee supplied, and according to the investigating agency, AR Dairy, Vaishnavi Dairy, and Bhole Baba Dairy are involved in the case.

Those arrested include Bipin Jain and Pomil Jain, former directors of Bhole Baba Dairy (Roorkee, Uttarakhand), Vaishnavi Dairy (Poonambakkam) CEO Apoorva Vinay Kant Chawda, and AR Dairy (Dundigal) MD Raju Rajasekharan.

According to the Telegu Desam Party, the accused were interrogated for three days in Tirupati but reportedly remained uncooperative despite strong evidence against them. Investigations have revealed troubling allegations that animal carcass residues were found in the ghee, sparking outrage among devotees.
AR Dairy, which had a contract with TTD, has been found guilty of multiple irregularities. Joint Director Viresh Prabhu has been stationed in Tirupati to monitor the investigation, TDP added.

Yesterday, Bharatiya Janata party spokesperson Lanka Dinakar stated that everyone who was arrested recently in connection with alleged adulteration of ghee used in preparing the Tirupati temple's sacred laddu Prasadam will be produced in court.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said that all the arrested individuals will be produced in court soon. He further asserted that the investigation is ongoing in the alleged adulteration of prasad of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala.

"In this process, yesterday, the SIT arrested Bipin Jain, Samil Jain of Roorkee's Bhole Baba Dairy, Poonambakkam's Vaishnavi Dairy CEO Apoorva Vinay Kant Chawda, and Dundigal's AR Dairy MD Raju Rajasekharan. All will be produced in court, and the investigation process is ongoing," Dinakar said.

Reacting to the arrest of four people in the Tirupati Laddu controversy case, TTD Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy said, "Last night, 3-4 directors of dairies were taken into custody and have now been sent to remand. Who all are behind this? Why this happened, all the details are going to come out. We have confidence that the people behind this will be strictly punished. More people in the matter of the dairy and other issues. During the inquiry, with evidence, we are going to prove and arrest them..." 

Tirupati temple management crackdown on 18 employees over non-Hindu religious participation

