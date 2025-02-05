Tirupati temple management crackdown on 18 employees over non-Hindu religious participation

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has taken action against 18 employees for engaging in non-Hindu religious activities while also participating in TTD festivals and rituals.

Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) on Wednesday took action against 18 employees for engaging in non-Hindu religious activities while also participating in TTD festivals and rituals, according to report in Times of India (TOI).

The action was taken following TTD Chairman BR Naidu’s directives. The employees have been given the option to either transfer to other government departments or apply for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).

The TOI report further mentioned that those who fail to comply will face further consequences. The management emphasized that this decision is in line with TTD's commitment to preserving the spiritual sanctity of its temples and religious practices.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam is an independent government trust responsible for managing the Tirumala Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the world's richest Hindu shrine.

