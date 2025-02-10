Tirupati laddu adulteration: CBI arrests four including former directors, executives from key dairy firms

Tirupati laddu adulteration case: The CBI has arrested four individuals linked to the adulteration of ghee used in Tirumala Srivari Laddu. The arrested include former directors and executives from key dairy firms.

Amaravati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four individuals in connection with the adulteration of ghee used in the Tirumala Srivari Laddu, according to sources from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The CBI, acting on Supreme Court orders, formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter. The arrested individuals are linked to organizations that supplied ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), including AR Dairy from Tamil Nadu, Parag Dairy from Uttar Pradesh, Premier Agri Foods, and Alpha Milk Foods, as stated by TDP.

Those arrested include Bipin Jain and Pomil Jain, former directors of Bhole Baba Dairy (Roorkee, Uttarakhand), Vaishnavi Dairy (Poonambakkam) CEO Apoorva Vinay Kant Chawda, and AR Dairy (Dundigal) MD Raju Rajasekharan, the TDP added.

Tirupati temple management crackdown on 18 employees over non-Hindu religious participation

Further, according to TDP, the accused were interrogated for three days in Tirupati but reportedly remained uncooperative despite strong evidence against them. Investigations have revealed troubling allegations that animal carcass residues were found in the ghee, sparking outrage among devotees.

The probe, as reported by the TDP office, is being led by CBI Hyderabad Division Joint Director Viresh Prabhu, with support from Visakha CBI SP Muraliramba, DIG Gopinath Jetty, IG Sarvashrestha Tripathi, and FSSAI officer Satyakumar Panda. Inspections have been carried out at multiple locations, including Tirumala, Tirupati, and AR Dairy's facility in Tamil Nadu, the TDP said.

AR Dairy, which had a contract with TTD, has been found guilty of multiple irregularities. Joint Director Viresh Prabhu has been stationed in Tirupati to monitor the investigation, TDP added. 

Tirupati laddu animal fat row: 'Keep Gods out of politics...' says Supreme Court

