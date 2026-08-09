BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh described the Tiranga Yatra in Lucknow as a celebration of national pride and a reminder of citizen duties. UP Women Commission's Aparna Yadav highlighted the new wave of enthusiasm it brings, especially among the youth.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rajeshwar Singh on Sunday said the Tiranga Yatra is a celebration of national pride and a reminder of the sacrifices made for India's freedom, while stressing the responsibilities of citizens towards the nation.

A Reminder of Sacrifices and Duties

Speaking to ANI during the Tiranga Yatra in Lucknow, Singh said the national flag represents the country's past, present and future. "Tiranga is our pride, our commitment to the present, and our vision for the future. It is a reminder of the sacrifices that brought us freedom and a day to remember our brave heroes. It also reminds us of our responsibilities and duties as citizens," Singh said.

He said the Tricolour holds a special place in the hearts of every Indian and symbolises the sacrifices of the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country's independence. Singh added that such programmes provide an opportunity to remember the nation's heroes while encouraging citizens to uphold their duties and contribute towards the progress of the country.

New Wave of Enthusiasm Among Youth

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Women Commission Vice President Aparna Yadav said the Tiranga Yatra has generated a new wave of enthusiasm, particularly among the youth. "The Tiranga Yatra is very important and brings a new sense of enthusiasm, especially among the youth. It awakens a sense of national pride in all of us. I am glad that we are organising it in Lucknow and that I can be a part of it," Yadav said.

Yadav said the participation of young people in such programmes helps strengthen their connection with the nation's identity and values.

The Tiranga Yatra witnessed participation from citizens and supporters who carried the national flag and joined the march through Lucknow.

About 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is a Government of India initiative that encourages citizens to hoist the national flag, the Tricolour, at their homes and express their pride and respect for the nation.

The campaign was launched in 2022 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The initiative seeks to strengthen the connection of citizens, particularly younger generations, with the national flag and the country's freedom struggle.

It also aims to encourage people to remember and honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters who played a crucial role in India's struggle for independence. The campaign has since become an important part of Independence Day-related celebrations, with citizens encouraged to participate by displaying the Tricolour and reaffirming their respect for the nation and its history. (ANI)