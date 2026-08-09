Under CM Revanth Reddy, Hyderabad is undergoing a major transformation with a focus on infrastructure expansion, improved connectivity, and sustainable development. The plan aims to expand the city beyond its limits and reinforce its status as a global hub.

Hyderabad is entering a new phase of urban growth, with the Telangana government focusing on infrastructure expansion, improved connectivity, sustainable development and the creation of new economic centres to strengthen the city's position as a global destination. Under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the state government has outlined an ambitious development vision aimed at expanding Hyderabad beyond its existing urban limits while addressing challenges linked to traffic congestion, infrastructure pressure and rapid population growth.

A Hub for Investment and Livability

Hyderabad is undergoing a remarkable transformation, emerging as one of India's most dynamic destinations for investment, employment, housing and urban development. The city's strong real-estate growth, expanding employment opportunities, improving infrastructure and relatively competitive housing are attracting families, professionals and businesses from across India. Hyderabad is increasingly being recognised not only as an economic powerhouse but also as a city offering a strong quality of life.

CM Reddy's Vision for a Sustainable Future

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is driving an ambitious vision for Hyderabad's next phase of growth. The government is focusing on expanding the city beyond congested areas, developing the proposed Future City, improving connectivity, easing traffic and strengthening urban infrastructure. At the same time, the emphasis on lake restoration, green cover and sustainable development reflects an effort to ensure that Hyderabad's expansion does not come at the cost of its environment.

The vision is clear: build a Hyderabad that is modern, connected, economically vibrant and environmentally sustainable. As people from cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru increasingly look towards Hyderabad for homes, careers and investment, the city is entering a new phase of opportunity. Under CM Revanth Reddy's leadership, Hyderabad is being positioned not simply as a bigger city, but as a better city -- one that combines economic growth with livability, sustainability and opportunity for its people. (ANI)