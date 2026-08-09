The remote Kalakote subdivision of Rajouri district is witnessing a major infrastructure push, with the government accelerating construction of buildings for schools and other departments to improve facilities and public service delivery for residents.

The Kalakote subdivision of Rajouri district, a remote and far-flung area of the region, is witnessing a major infrastructure push with the government accelerating work for the construction of buildings for educational institutions and various departments.

The initiative is aimed at addressing longstanding infrastructure gaps in the subdivision and improving the availability of government facilities for residents.

Key Projects Underway

The Public Works Department (PWD), Kalakote, is executing several construction projects, including new buildings for government schools and infrastructure for other essential departments. Construction of two government school buildings is currently underway in the subdivision. The building of the Government Girls High School has reached the completion stage, while work on the Government Higher Secondary School building is progressing. Besides the education sector, construction of buildings for other government departments, including the Power Development Department (PDD), is also underway.

Officials said the ongoing projects are expected to strengthen government infrastructure in the remote subdivision and improve the facilities available to students, government employees and the general public. The infrastructure expansion is also expected to support the delivery of essential public services and contribute to the overall development of the area.

Positive Community Response

"The ongoing construction work in Kalakote is a welcome step for the people of this remote area. Better government infrastructure will improve access to essential services and provide much-needed facilities to the local population", Mohd Yseen, a resident, told ANI.

"Development of government infrastructure will help departments function more effectively and provide better services to people. These facilities are especially important in remote areas like Kalakote", Satinder Paul, a veterinary doctor, told ANI.

"Several major construction projects are currently in progress in Kalakote, including school buildings and infrastructure for various government departments. The works are being executed according to the required standards, and every effort is being made to complete them at the earliest", Vikas Gupta, AEE, R&B Kalakote, said. (ANI)