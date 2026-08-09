Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath joined the BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra' in Lucknow to mark patriotism ahead of Independence Day. He promoted the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and highlighted its significance for the nation's 80th Independence Day.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday participated in the 'Tiranga Yatra' organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lucknow. The Chief Minister joined BJP leaders and party workers during the yatra, which was held to mark the spirit of patriotism and pay tribute to the sacrifices made by those who fought for India's independence. Participants carried the Tricolour during the procession as they took part in the Tiranga Yatra in the state capital.

CM Yogi Highlights Significance for 80th Independence Day

UP CM Yogi said the Tiranga Yatra holds special significance as the country is set to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, and highlighted the importance of displaying the national flag at homes under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. "This occasion holds special significance because, in just a few days on August 15th, we will celebrate our country's 80th Independence Day. Prime Minister Modi has empowered you to display the Tricolour at your homes, upholding the spirit of respect for the flag and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' mantra. Amendments were made to the flag code to allow you to display it at your residences. Previously, during the Congress era, one had to fight a battle, even approaching the courts, just to be able to display the Tricolour at home. However, Modi ji granted this freedom to 140 crore Indians, enabling you to hoist the Tricolour, the symbol of our pride, honour, and glory, atop your homes", CM Yogi said.

About the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

The BJP has been organising Tiranga Yatras as part of its activities surrounding the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which encourages citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes and express their pride and respect for the country. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was launched in 2022 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The initiative aims to strengthen citizens' connection with the national flag and commemorate the sacrifices of freedom fighters.