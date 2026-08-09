Over 100 people in Bihar's Saharsa district have fallen sick with vomiting, diarrhoea, and fever. Health officials confirmed that a few children are in serious condition and are being moved to a hospital. The cause of the illness is being investigated.

More than 100 residents of Sardiha village in Bihar's Saharsa district have fallen ill, showing symptoms of vomiting, diarrhoea, and fever, health officials said on Saturday.

Children in Serious Condition

Speaking with ANI, Saharsa Civil Surgeon Raj Narayan Prasad said one or two children are in a serious condition.

"Over 100 people fell ill; they are suffering from vomiting, diarrhoea, and fever. Treatment is underway. One or two children are in a more serious condition and are being taken to Sadar Hospital," Prasad said.

"The cause of the incident will be determined through an investigation," he added.

More details are awaited.

(ANI)