A Tiranga Yatra was held in Kharagpur, West Bengal, with Dilip Ghosh. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will be held across the state. CM Suvendu Adhikari announced the state's participation with the distribution of 70 lakh national flags.

A Tiranga Yatra was held in Kharagpur on Sunday, with Sadar MLA and West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh participating in the march as people came together to honour the national flag and remember the sacrifices of India's freedom fighters.

West Bengal Embraces 'Har Ghar Tiranga'

Speaking during the event, Ghosh said the Tiranga Yatra would be organised across West Bengal as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which aims to take the national flag to every household. "The Tiranga Yatra is being held across Bengal, with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign taking the national flag to every household... The programme has started today and will be held in other districts as well. A major event will take place in Kolkata on the 10th, with thousands of people expected to participate," Ghosh said.

The minister said the programme would be held in other districts as well, with a major event scheduled in Kolkata on August 10 with thousands of people expected to participate.

State Government Announces Participation

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that the state government will be participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign for the first time, with the distribution of 70 lakh national flags across the state.

The Chief Minister announced the initiative on Thursday, saying that the state intends to hold a massive patriotic demonstration in the heart of Kolkata. "The government has issued a circular outlining the measures to be taken based on guidelines received from the Central Government. This program will be implemented across all sectors--from government offices to educational institutions--in strict adherence to the Centre's guidelines. The West Bengal government is participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign for the first time. The large-scale distribution of 70 lakh national flags by our Department of Information and Cultural Affairs began on the 5th. Additionally, a major 'Tiranga Rally' will be organised on the 10th; this rally will commence at the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and proceed to Gate No. 1 of the Birla Planetarium. We expect at least 50,000 patriotic citizens to participate in this event," Adhikari said.

About the National 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Initiative

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encourages citizens to hoist the National Flag at their homes and develop a personal connection with the Tricolour. The campaign also seeks to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and strengthen the spirit of patriotism among citizens.

Commemorating 'Vande Mataram' in 2026

This year's celebrations will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. Various activities will be organised across districts, blocks and panchayats as part of the campaign. The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations and Rangoli programmes.

Special activities will also be organised under the theme "Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram", along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative. The National Flag will be hoisted at households and government offices during the campaign period.

(ANI)