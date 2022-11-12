'Arranged PR for AAP govt's school story': Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar drops new letter bomb

On October 8 and November 5, Chandrashekhar had written letters to the Delhi L-G, demanding a CBI inquiry against Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gehlot and Aam Aadmi Party.

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has once again dropped a "letter bomb" on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), making serious allegations against its leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain.

In a letter, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is an accused in a Rs 200-crore scam case, reportedly said that the Arvind Kejriwal government got published paid news on the advertisement of Delhi schools in newspapers like The New York Times, and The Washington Post through international PR by paying US $ 8,50,000.

The jailed conman also claimed that he gifted watches worth crores to CM Kejriwal and AAP leader Satyendar Jain.

Chandrasekhar alleged that CM Kejriwal asked for a Jacob & Co watch. "I am sure you still have the Jacob & Co watch that I gave you for which you later asked me to change the strap from blue to black because an astrologer advised you a black dial will be auspicious for you. For this, I got the strap of that watch changed from Dubai by chartered plane and delivered it to you on the same day" the letter read.

Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar also made several allegations against AAP leader Satyendar Jain. "Satyendra Jain ji you must be remembering that I had sent someone to Dubai by a chartered plane to change the strap of the watch for Kejriwal ji and you asked me to get Patek Flip and Cartier Panther Women's edition watches on WhatsApp. Despite gifting both of you watches worth crores, you call me a conman?" he added in the letter.

In his latest complaint to Delhi L-G, Chandrashekhar mentioned receiving constant threats from Arvind Kejriwal, Kailash Gehlot, Satendra Jain and Aam Aadmi Party to withdraw his demand of CBI inquiry and statements.

The conman's counsel also said that Chandrashekhar's wife is also being pressured to withdraw the complaint and is abused by senior jail officials.

The complaint of November 7 has also been attached in the letter, in which Sukesh has written that they were being threatened and harassed by the jail administration at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendra Jain.