Ahead of the Vande Mataram debate, SP MP Rajiv Rai demanded exposing those who sided with the British. Separately, CPI's D Raja criticised the BJP-RSS, questioning their role in the freedom struggle and accusing them of pushing an agenda.

SP MP Calls to Expose British-Era 'Informers'

Ahead of the special discussion in Parliament on the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Rajiv Rai called for exposing those who allegedly sided with the British during the freedom struggle. Speaking to ANI outside the parliament, Rai said that the contribution of freedom fighters must indeed be honoured, but added that the moment was also appropriate to revisit the actions of those who betrayed the movement. "It is the right time to also discuss about the informers, the spies, who revealed inside information, or those who were writing letters to the British seeking forgiveness. Those people also need to be exposed," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rai further said, "Politics is being played by those in power. There was no point to any of it. Everyone has accepted and come to terms with it. The very people who are in power today are the ones who never discussed this issue before."

"Back then, they oppressed the freedom fighters, and now, sitting in power, they are oppressing the people of the country," he added.

CPI Questions BJP-RSS Role in Freedom Struggle

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has intitated the special discussion in the Lok Sabha at noon today. Earlier on Sunday, CPI General Secretary D Raja criticised the BJP-RSS, alleging that the ruling political bloc is attempting to use the occasion to advance its ideological narrative.

Speaking to ANI, he said that the BJP and RSS "try to use everything in order to promote their agenda," adding that they project themselves as nationalists while dismissing others.

Raja questioned the historical role of the RSS in India's freedom movement, asking whether the organisation participated in the independence struggle or contributed to the nation's liberation. "What was the role played by the RSS? Did they participate in the freedom movement of the country? Did they work for the independence of the country? No," he said, asserting that the organisation rose to political prominence only decades after independence.

He further stated that the CPI is prepared to counter the BJP-RSS narrative during the parliamentary debate and will raise questions about their intentions and motivations. "Our party will respond straight away to the BJP-RSS combined and question their intention, motive," he remarked.

Emphasising that the discussion in the Lok Sabha will be closely watched, Raja added that the party is keen to see how the BJP presents its case during the session. (ANI)